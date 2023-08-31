ODNR: Take a Tour Through the OhioTree Farm of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry invites everyone to tour the Ohio Tree Farm of the Year Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



This year, the Ohio Tree Farm Committee is pleased to announce the Post Boy Tree Farm in Newcomerstown, Ohio as the 2023 Tree Farm of the Year. Post Boy Tree Farm, owned by Mike and Patsy Schmuki, was nominated by ODNR Division of Forestry State Service Forester Luke Walters.







“It was an easy and obvious thing to nominate Mike and Patsy Schmuki’s farm. They’re active in the community. They do a lot of outreach and education here,” Walters said. “They took some ground which they could have easily let go, but they’ve done everything you could possibly do to make it better.”



Post Boy Tree Farm has a rich family history. Mike and Patsy Schmuki purchased their first tree farm parcel the same year that their first son was born, and ever since then, they’ve been “raising kids and trees since 1993.”



After they took ownership, the Schmuki’s property in Tuscarawas County has been carefully managed for hardwood trees (like oak and locust), as well as for wildlife and recreation. Through dedication and hard work, the Schmuki family has built a high-quality, productive tree farm that has been enjoyed by four generations of family members and will continue to benefit generations to come.



For the 2023 Ohio Tree Farm of the Year Tour, foresters from all over Ohio will be leading discussions on practices used at the farm, including utilization of black locust as fence posts, tree planting, food plots, timber stand improvement, mid-story removal, invasive species control, and more. There will be three field tours available throughout the day to see management practices in action, with one tour being self-guided and the other two led by professionals who can answer questions, including presentations on forest management plans, discussing why they are important, how to use them, and how to keep them updated.



The tours will be outdoors, so make sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. The event will be south of the house at 17395 Starkey Hollow Road SW, Newcomerstown Ohio 43832. Food will be available for purchase.



For more information, contact ODNR service foresters Jeremy Scherf at (614)-212-3309 or Luke Walters at (216)-215-6564.



The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.