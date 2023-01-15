ODNR: Times Running Out to Weigh In

Time’s Running Out…to Weigh in on What You’d Like to See More of in Ohio’s Outdoors

ODNR asks Ohioans to share outdoor recreation preferences.



COLUMBUS, Ohio–People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.



Feedback from the survey will help determine outdoor recreation priorities of Ohioans. The survey results will be included in the five-year SCORP, which provides information on recreation trends and serves as a reference document for state officials distributing federal and state grants for public park facilities around the state.



To have your opinion heard, take the survey here. The survey closes January 31.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.