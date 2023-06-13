ODNR To Host Annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is excited to announce the 9th annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend, which will be held at Salt Fork State Park and Lodge, Sept. 8-10.



Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure is a weekend program that introduces women to new outdoor skills such as boating, fishing, hunting, and nature programming. It is open to women 16-years-old and older (minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian) and is tailored to beginners.



“This event is a great opportunity for women to build their outdoor recreation skills, make new friends, and have fun,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “I highly encourage women of all ages to join us for a weekend of discovering new outdoor pursuits.”



Course on forest ecology during the OWOA 2021 weekend in Salt Fork State Park.



The event is hosted by ODNR divisions of Parks and Watercraft, Forestry, Natural Areas and Preserves, and Wildlife,



This year’s participants will be able to choose between a variety of outdoor activities and sessions including kayaking, disc golf, standup paddle boarding, fishing, hiking, gun basics, stream monitoring, wild edibles, and more.



Participants will stay the weekend at the Salt Fork State Park Lodge and Conference Center, located in Lore City, Ohio, near Cambridge in Guernsey County. The largest state park, Salt Fork offers thousands of land and water acres to explore. Guests will have access to the indoor and outdoor pools, restaurant and lounge, and professional golf course.



The cost is $385 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes lodging, five meals, a t-shirt, transportation between venues, and evening activities. There are 95 spots open for this year’s event.



Registration opens for first-time participants on June 21, at noon and registration for past participants begins on June 28, at noon.



A complete listing of sessions and registration details can be found here.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.