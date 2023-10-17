ODNR: Use OLHAP to Find Nearby Hunting Areas this Fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife reminds hunters that the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) is a great way to find fall hunting opportunities near you. Free daily permits allow hunters to access up to 19,200 acres of private land enrolled in the program. The OLHAP system also provides controlled hunting access to public properties normally closed to these activities.



Enrolled private lands can be accessed by those with a free daily permit. Permits are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Participating hunters receive a list of rules for the property, and landowners receive a notification when a hunter reserves a permit to the property. All hunting activities except white-tailed deer gun hunting are permitted by Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership users. Permits can be obtained at wildohio.gov or on the free HuntFish OH mobile app.





Use the OLHAP system to sign up for hunting access with participating property owners, and to enter drawings on select public areas for controlled waterfowl hunts.



Hunters can reserve available permits for private lands beginning at 8 p.m. the day before their planned hunt. Permits are valid from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the day of the hunt. Permits are only valid for the individual whose name is listed on the permit. Anyone accompanying an OLHAP permit holder must also have an OLHAP permit issued in their name, even if they are not hunting.



The Ohio Landowner and Hunter Access Partnership program is funded, in part, by the federal Farm Bill under the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP). This bill provides funding to state and tribal agencies through a competitive grant process to implement programs encouraging hunting access on private properties.



The Division of Wildlife also uses the OLHAP reservation system to provide controlled waterfowl hunting opportunities on Thursdays at Andreoff, Killdeer Plains, Magee Marsh, Mercer, Mosquito Creek, Moxley, Pickerel Creek, and Pipe Creek wildlife areas, as well as Nimisila Reservoir, Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, and Howard Marsh Metropark.



Controlled waterfowl hunting permits give hunters access to lands not typically open for hunting, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 18. One permit will be issued per unit each Thursday during open waterfowl seasons. A hunter can obtain up to six permits per month. The successful applicant is allowed up to two hunting partners. In most areas, permits are valid during legal shooting hours. Permits at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge and Howard Marsh Metropark are valid from the start of legal shooting time until 1 p.m.



Waterfowlers can obtain free controlled hunting permits through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) system. Permits for each area become available the Wednesday before a hunt at 10 a.m. and remain available until Thursday at 10 a.m., or until all permits are drawn. If successful, applicants will receive a permit by email.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.