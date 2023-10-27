ODNR: Veterans Can Shoot for Free at Ohio’s Public Ranges on Nov. 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites veterans to visit and shoot for free at one of Ohio’s premier public shooting ranges on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. The Division of Wildlife is providing a free range day as a thank you to all veterans for their service. This event includes all Class A, B, and C ranges.



Visit one of the following public shooting ranges to gain hands-on experience with firearms from certified instructors at no charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143

Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003

Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491

Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068

Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection, and eye protection at these locations.





Division of Wildlife public shooting ranges provide comfortable, safe places to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment. A complete list of range facilities, and the amenities offered at each, can be found at wildohio.gov. Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.



The shooting range permit requirement is waived for veterans on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges on Saturday, Nov. 11. Outside of that day, all persons 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit, available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, via wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Daily permits are available for $5. The annual permit is $24.



The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



