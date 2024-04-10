North Baltimore, Ohio

April 10, 2024 3:38 am

The District Update – Water Shed
ODOT: County Road 99 and Interstate 75 interchange project

 
Zephyr-Ohio-White
 

Public invited to learn details of County Road 99 and Interstate 75 interchange project

Public meeting to be held at Owens Community College

CR99

Construction of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) on County Road 99 at Interstate 75, Findlay, will begin this spring. Completion is expected in 2026.

LIMA, Ohio – (Tuesday, April 9, 2024) The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) invites the public to hear details of a project that will reconstruct the interchange of County Road 99 at Interstate 75, Findlay.

A public meeting regarding the project will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. at Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Road, Findlay; Community Education and Wellness Center, Room 111.

A formal presentation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session with project staff.

Details of the sequence of construction, how traffic will be maintained, and how businesses and properties will be accessed during construction will be shared during the meeting.

The project will construct a diverging diamond interchange (DDI). Work will begin this spring and complete in 2026. 

Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold will serve as the general contractor. The construction cost is $30.8 million.

Owens Community College 

A public meeting regarding the County Road 99 and I-75 interchange project will be held at Owens Community College, Community Education and Wellness Center, Room 111. Parking is available in lots H, A, B, or C.

