ODOT District 1: Hancock County artists named Paint the Plow winners

Winning plow, painted by Cory-Rawson High School honors Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis who died in the line of duty on March 31.

LIMA, Ohio (May 27, 2022) – Hancock County’s Cory-Rawson High School takes home both the ODOT choice award and people’s choice award in a clean sweep of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s annual Paint the Plow contest. The plow’s artwork honors Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis.

“We are especially proud that the plow honoring the life and service of Officer Francis was voted the winner of this competition,” said Chris Hughes, the deputy director of ODOT District 1. ” At ODOT, we value our partnerships with law enforcement agencies at all levels as we work together to keep our highways and communities safe. Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty while protecting and serving the citizens of Ohio and we are forever grateful for his service and that of all law enforcement officers,” said Hughes.

Cory-Rawson High School was voted the overall ODOT choice winner in this year’s Paint the Plow contest. ODOT District 1 employees voted for the best plow design at the district’s roadeo event on May 24. Miller City New Cleveland High School and Defiance High School were voted second and third, respectively.

Cory-Rawson High School won the people’s choice award, which was decided based on social media votes. The Hancock County high school collected more than 1,800 votes on ODOT District 1’s Facebook page contest. Following Cory-Rawson were Miller City New Cleveland High School with 612 votes, Tinora High School of Northeastern Local Schools with 317 votes, Kenton City Schools with 295 votes and Lincolnview High School with 249 votes.

ODOT District 1 began holding an annual Paint the Plow contest in 2014. It allows high schools and vocational schools within the district’s eight-county region to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism or safety.

This year, 28 groups across the district’s eight counties painted plows – a record number of participants for the program. The plows will be displayed in various community events throughout the district, when possible.

“We appreciate the talent and many safety messages that the students shared with us this year. We are excited to showcase their art throughout the district this summer,” said Chris Hughes, the deputy director of ODOT District 1.

The plow from each county receiving the most votes in both categories combined, ODOT’s choice and people’s choice, are listed below.

Allen County: ArtAbility of Marimor Industries

Defiance County: Tinora High School of Northeastern Local Schools

Hancock County: Cory-Rawson High School

Hardin County: Kenton City Schools

Paulding County: Paulding High School

Putnam County: Miller City New Cleveland High School

Van Wert County: Lincolnview High School

ODOT District 1 services eight counties in northwest Ohio, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot.

The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the state’s largest man-made asset – the transportation system. ODOT’s mission is to provide the safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place. As a more than $3 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction and snow and ice operations