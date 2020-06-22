ODOT District 2 Annual Bridge Inspections

Week of June 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (June 19, 2020) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District Two announces the following schedule for annual bridge inspections. All work is weather permitting and may shift a day or two.

Lucas and Wood Counties:

Monday, June 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. I-475 bridge over Maumee River



Wood County:

Tuesday, June 23, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. SR 795 between East Broadway Street and Tracy Road



Lucas County:

Wednesday, June 24, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Byrne Road between Arlington Avenue and Airport Highway Collingwood Boulevard between Anthony Wayne Trail and Hamilton Street

Thursday, June 25, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Cherry Street over Maumee River Lagrange Street between North Expressway Drive and Sylvania Avenue



Be safe in your travels!