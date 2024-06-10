North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Week of June 10, 2024 LIMA, Ohio (Saturday, June 9, 2024) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 north of State Route 235 between 145-149 mm will have rolling roadblocks overnight Wednesday, June 12 into Thursday, June 13 for utility work. Work will begin at approximately midnight and take a few hours to complete. Interstate 75 at County Road 99 will reconstruct the interchange with a Diverging Diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 102375. Please be aware of the following traffic impacts: TRAFFIC IMPACTS I-75 southbound entrance ramp is open following a closure for drainage installation.

I-75, in both directions, the left lane is closed for bridge pier construction. Traffic will use the middle and right lanes.

CR 99 westbound, the right lane between N. Main St. and the railroad tracks will be closed on June 6-7 during work hours (approx. 7 a.m.– 5 p.m.) to install drainage along the northside of the roadway.

Main Street at CR 99, the north leg of the intersection, will close on Monday, June 10 for approximately five days. Detour: CR 99 to CR 18 to CR 215, back to Main St. (see map)

CR 99 westbound, the right lane between at N. Main St. will close, and traffic will be shifted south for five days to install drainage through the intersection along the northside of the roadway.

I-75 northbound exit ramp will close on June 17 for approximately three days.

Detour: I-75 north to SR 613 to I-75 south, back to CR 99 U.S. 30 PROJECTS U.S. 30 between Interstate 75 and State Route 235 is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 107874. Work on the State Route 235 interchange ramps will begin June 10. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 RAMP CLOSURE State Route 235 westbound entrance ramp will close on Monday, May 17 for approximately seven days. Detour: U.S. 30 east to U.S. 68 to U.S. 30 west, back to SR 235 (see map).

State Route 235 eastbound exit ramp will close on Monday, May 17 for approximately seven days. Detour: U.S. 30 east to U.S. 68 to U.S. 30 west, back to SR 235 (see map).

U.S. 30 between U.S. 68 and State Route 37 will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing. Visit the project webpage: PID 114926 RAMP CLOSURE State Route 37 eastbound exit ramp will close June 12, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

State Route 37 westbound exit ramp will close June 13, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 at County Road 140 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. U.S. 224 at Township Road (Trail) 237, the work to install a new traffic signal is delayed until further notice. State Route 12 at County Road 9 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. State Route 15 at County Road 169 will have shoulder or lane closures on both routes for finish work. State Route 613 on the southbound side of Interstate 75 is open following a closure for concrete pavement repairs. State Route 613 westbound between Township Road 136 and Township Road 131 will be closed for tree trimming for utilities. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.