North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Week of June 3, 2024 LIMA, Ohio (Friday, May 31, 2024) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 at County Road 99 project is delayed and will now begin June 3, see the traffic impacts below for details. The project will reconstruct the interchange with a Diverging Diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 102375. Please be aware of the following traffic impacts: TRAFFIC IMPACTS I-75 southbound entrance ramp will close on June 3 for approximately three days. Detour: I-75 north to SR 18 to I-75 south ( see map

I-75, in both directions, the left lane will close June 3 for bridge pier construction. Traffic will use the middle and right lanes.

Main Street at CR 99, the north leg of the intersection, will close on Monday, June 10 for approximately five days. Detour: CR 99 to CR 18 to CR 215, back to Main St. (see map)

I-75 northbound exit ramp will close on June 17 for approximately three days.

Detour: I-75 north to SR 613 to I-75 south, back to CR 99 U.S. 30 PROJECTS U.S. 30 between Interstate 75 and State Route 235 is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 107874. Work on the State Route 235 interchange ramps will begin June 10. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 U.S. 30 between U.S. 68 and State Route 37 will be restricted to one lane for resurfacing. Visit the project webpage: PID 114926 U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 at County Road 140 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. U.S. 224 at Township Road (Trail) 237, the work to install a new traffic signal is delayed until further notice. State Route 12 at Interstate 75 in the city of Findlay is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. The closed lane is open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Work will resume on Tuesday, May 28. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 State Route 12 at County Road 9 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. State Route 15 at County Road 169, the finishing work is expected with potential shoulder or lane closures on both routes. State Route 613 at Interstate 75 on the southbound side of Interstate 75 will close on Tuesday, May 28 for approximately nine days for concrete pavement repair (see detour map). Southbound entrance and exit ramps: Detour: I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 westbound: SR 18 west to SR 235 to SR 613 I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 eastbound: SR 18 east to SR 613 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 west of I-75: SR 613 to SR235 to SR 18 to I-75 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 east of I-75: SR 613 to SR 18 to I-75 SR 613 between the overpass and TR 14 will be completely closed, no local traffic will be permitted. Access to the Pilot Travel Center and Home Depot Distribution Center will only be accessible from eastbound SR 613. Detour: SR 613 – SR 613 to SR 235 to SR 18, back to SR 613.

