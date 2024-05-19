North Baltimore, Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Week of May 20, 2024 LIMA, Ohio (Friday, May 17, 2024) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County. All outlined work is weather permitting. INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS Interstate 75 at County Road 99 work will begin in late May. The project will reconstruct the interchange with a Diverging Diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 102375. Please be aware of the following traffic impacts: TRAFFIC IMPACTS I-75 southbound entrance ramp will close on May 29 for approximately three days. Detour: I-75 north to SR 18 to I-75 south (see map)

Main Street just north of County Road 99 will close on June 3 for approximately five days. Detour: CR 99 to CR 18 to CR 215, back to Main St. (see map)

I-75, in both directions, the left lane will close June 3 to begin pier construction. U.S. 30 PROJECTS U.S. 30 between Interstate 75 and State Route 235 will be restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. U.S. 30 just east of the U.S. 68 interchange will have rolling 15-minute closures Tuesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 23, for the replacement of electric transmission lines. U.S. 23/U.S. 68/SR 15 PROJECT U.S. 23/ U.S 68 /State Route 15 between Interstate 75 and the village of Carey will have ramp closures and lane closures for pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage: PID 114926. Please be aware of the following traffic impacts: TRAFFIC IMPACTS RAMP DETOURS BEGINING THURSDAY SR 15 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 23 north/SR 103 will close Thursday, May 16 for approximately two days. Detour: U.S. 23 south to SR 199 to U.S. 23 north/SR 15

will close Thursday, May 16 for approximately two days. U.S. 23 southbound/SR 103 entrance ramp to southbound U.S. 23 will close Thursday, May 16 for approximately two days. Detour: SR 15 west to CR 330 to SR 15 east, back to U.S. 23

will close Thursday, May 16 for approximately two days. See detour map. RAMP DETOURS BEGINING SATURDAY U.S. 23 north exit ramp to U.S. 23 north/SR 103 will close Saturday, May 18 for approximately four days. Detour: SR 15 west to CR 330 to SR 15 east, back to U.S. 23/SR 103

will close Saturday, May 18 for approximately four days. U.S. 23 southbound/SR 103 entrance ramp to SR 15 westbound will close Saturday, May 18 for approximately four days. Detour: U. S. 23 south to SR 199 to U.S. 23 north to SR 15 west.

will close Saturday, May 18 for approximately four days. See detour map. U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 at County Road 140 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. U.S. 224 at Township Road (Trail) 237, the work to install a new traffic signal is delayed until further notice. State Route 12 at Interstate 75 in the city of Findlay is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. The work began on Thursday, May 16, and is expected to take approximately two weeks. State Route 12 at County Road 9 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. State Route 15 at County Road 169, the finishing work is expected to begin the week of May 13 with potential shoulder or lane closures on both routes. State Route 15 in both directions at County Road 180 will be restricted to one lane for bridge finish work. Additionally, County Road 180 over State Route 15 will be restricted to one lane, with flaggers directing traffic. State Route 613 at Interstate 75 will close at the locations below Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 25 for concrete pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 TRAFFIC IMPACTS ( see maps ) Northbound entrance and exit ramps: Completely closed, no access available. Detour: I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 613 westbound: I-75 north to SR 18 west to SR 235, back to SR 613 I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 613 eastbound: Continue I-75 north to SR 18 east, to SR 613 I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 613 westbound: SR 18 to SR 613 I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 613 eastbound: I-75 south to U.S. 224 to I-75 north SR 613 between the overpass and the village of Van Buren: Local access only to properties in the work zone, restricted to one lane, maintained by flaggers or temporary traffic signals. No semi-trucks permitted. Detour: SR 613 – SR 235 to SR 18, back to SR 613

Work on the southbound side of Interstate 75 is expected to begin following the work above on Tuesday, May 28 (see detour map). Southbound entrance and exit ramps: Completely closed, no access available. Detour: I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 westbound: SR 18 west to SR 235 to SR 613 I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 eastbound: SR 18 east to SR 613 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 west of I-75: SR 613 to SR235 to SR 18 to I-75 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 east of I-75: SR 613 to SR 18 to I-75 SR 613 between the overpass and TR 14: Local access only to properties in the work zone, restricted to one lane, maintained by flaggers or temporary traffic signals. No semi-trucks permitted. Detour: SR 613 – SR 613 to SR 235 to SR 18, back to SR 613.

Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.