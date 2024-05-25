North Baltimore, Ohio

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway Construction Update Week of May 27, 2024 LIMA, Ohio (Friday, May 24, 2024) The following work is anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, which falls on Monday, May 27 this year, most work will cease, and work zones will be minimized. Interstate 75 at County Road 99 work will begin in late May. The project will reconstruct the interchange with a Diverging Diamond design and upgrade the County Road 99 corridor between Technology Drive and North Main Street. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 102375. Please be aware of the following traffic impacts: TRAFFIC IMPACTS I-75 southbound entrance ramp will close on May 29 for approximately three days. Detour: I-75 north to SR 18 to I-75 south (see map)

Main Street at CR 99, the north leg of the intersection, will close on June 3 for approximately five days. Detour: CR 99 to CR 18 to CR 215, back to Main St. (see map)

I-75, in both directions, the left lane will close June 3 for bridge pier construction. U.S. 30 PROJECTS U.S. 30 between Interstate 75 and State Route 235 is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage for more information: PID 107874. Work on the State Route 235 interchange ramps will begin June 10. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 U.S. 224 PROJECTS U.S. 224 at County Road 140 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. U.S. 224 at Township Road (Trail) 237, the work to install a new traffic signal is delayed until further notice. State Route 12 between the city of Findlay and the village of Arcadia will be restricted to one lane on Thursday, May 30, for pavement repairs. State Route 12 at Interstate 75 in the city of Findlay is restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. The closed lane is open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Work will resume on Tuesday, May 28. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 State Route 12 at County Road 9 will have traffic impacts for traffic signal work. Traffic will be maintained; flaggers may be necessary. State Route 15 at County Road 169, the finishing work is expected with potential shoulder or lane closures on both routes. State Route 568 between County Road 236 and County Road 330 will be restricted to one lane on Wednesday, May 29, for pavement repairs. State Route 613 between the village of Van Buren and the city of Fostoria will be restricted to one lane on Tuesday, May 28, for pavement repairs. State Route 613 at Interstate 75 is expected to reopen on Friday, May 24, following concrete pavement repairs. Visit the project webpage: PID 107874 TRAFFIC IMPACTS ( see maps ) Northbound entrance and exit ramps: Completely closed, no access available. Detour: I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 613 westbound: I-75 north to SR 18 west to SR 235, back to SR 613 I-75 northbound exit ramp to SR 613 eastbound: Continue I-75 north to SR 18 east, to SR 613 I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 613 westbound: SR 18 to SR 613 I-75 northbound entrance ramp from SR 613 eastbound: I-75 south to U.S. 224 to I-75 north SR 613 between the overpass and the village of Van Buren: Local access only to properties in the work zone, restricted to one lane, maintained by flaggers or temporary traffic signals. No semi-trucks permitted. Detour: SR 613 – SR 235 to SR 18, back to SR 613

State Route 613 at Interstate 75 on the southbound side of Interstate 75 will close on Tuesday, May 28 for approximately nine days for concrete pavement repair (see detour map). Southbound entrance and exit ramps: Detour: I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 westbound: SR 18 west to SR 235 to SR 613 I-75 southbound exit ramp to SR 613 eastbound: SR 18 east to SR 613 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 west of I-75: SR 613 to SR235 to SR 18 to I-75 I-75 southbound entrance ramp from SR 613 east of I-75: SR 613 to SR 18 to I-75 SR 613 between the overpass and TR 14 will be completely closed, no local traffic will be permitted. Access to the Pilot Travel Center and Home Depot Distribution Center will only be accessible from eastbound SR 613. Detour: SR 613 – SR 613 to SR 235 to SR 18, back to SR 613.

Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.