ODOT offering free online Unmanned Aircraft Systems knowledge courses



COLUMBUS – The number of drones in the United State has exploded in the past decade. Today, 1.7 million drones are registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. However, only about 208,000 pilots are certified to fly them.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is proud to announce FREE e-learning courses that provide the fundamental knowledge needed in preparing for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Remote Pilot Certification Exam.

This is a great place to start for individuals that currently fly as a hobby or would like to fly UAS for work-related applications.

Becoming a certified pilot will provide the knowledge and background needed to safely fly drones and open the door to so many opportunities. UAS remote pilots utilize their skills in performing work such as surveying and inspections of property, roads, bridges, buildings, and telecommunications structures. They can do filmmaking, photography, homeland security, and more!

There are currently job opportunities all over Ohio where companies are looking for UAS pilots to join their team.

Interested persons can access the courses through the Ohio Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) website learning.transportation.ohio. gov.

After completing the FREE e-learning courses, participants will be well prepared to take the certification exam. ODOT is providing this information for individuals and those looking to expand their businesses capabilities.

If you have any questions about the FREE e-learning courses, please feel free to contact Ohio LTAP at ltap@dot.ohio.gov or 1.877.800.0031.