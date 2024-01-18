ODOT Preparing for Winter Weather Event

BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024) -The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for a winter event, expected to arrive in parts of northern Ohio late tonight or early Thursday. Based on predictions by our meteorology partners, ODOT is preparing for the following: ODOT crews in District 1 and District 2, which comprises 16 counties throughout northwest Ohio, are checking and cleaning trucks and all equipment; and organizing full-time, auxiliary, and seasonal employees to prepare them to begin 12-hour shifts when needed.

In some locations, 12-hour shifts will begin at midnight tonight.

A few inches of snow are expected over the next few days — up to eight inches in some parts of northwest Ohio. But winds are not expected to be significant, helping crews keep highways clear and creating favorable conditions for good visibility.

Temperatures look to remain in the 20s and 30s until Saturday which allows road salt to quickly melt ice and snow.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop into single digits early, then warm through the day with no additional snow expected.

Saturday and Sunday, crews expect to be in general cleanup mode. “This appears to be a typical winter weather event, with temperatures and winds in very manageable ranges,” said Rod Nuveman, ODOT District 1 highway management administrator. Mark Bressler, ODOT District 2 highway management administrator, asks motorists to be careful around plows. “Already this year, eight ODOT trucks in Ohio have been struck while performing snow and ice operations. We ask motorists to be mindful of us, as we are of them,” he said. Below is a comparison of winter material usage stats for this year versus last year: ODOT District 1 and 2 includes the 16 northwest Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood. Check ODOT’s Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout the storm for regular updates on our progress