ODOT Projects Large & Small Continue

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of July 27, 2020

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, July 23, 2020) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

I-75 Widening and Reconstruction in the city of Findlay: The project to reconstruct and widen I-75 through the city of Findlay beginning just south of Harrison Street/County Road 144, which is just south of the U.S. Route 68/state Route 15 interchange, to the County Road 99 interchange, is entering its fourth and final year. Beaver Excavating, Canton, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information. Estimated completion: Fall 2020

CONTINUING IMPACTS

Construction on the following ramps will continue until late fall. I-75 northbound to U.S. 68/state Route 15 I-75 northbound to Lima Avenue S. 68/state Route 15 to I-75 southbound Lima Avenue to I-75 southbound Detour: I-75 to the state Route 12 back on I-75 southbound.

Between the south end of the project to the U.S. 68/state Route 15 interchange, all four lanes will continue to travel the southbound side until late summer. Two lanes will be maintained in both directions the majority of the time.

Interstate 75 between Napoleon Road and state Route 235, just south of the village of Beaverdam to three miles north of the village of Bluffton, in Allen and Hancock counties, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for paving and reconstruction through November 2020. Shelly Company, Findlay is the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

NEW IMPACT

Nighttime lane restrictions, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., resumed on July 19 and will continue for approximately three months for paving operations.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

At SR 696 at Beaverdam, one lane of I-75 southbound traffic is shifted onto the northbound side of the highway.

ENDING IMPACT

SR 103 exit ramp from I-75 northbound will close July 20 for five days. Expected to reopen July 25. Detour: I-75 north to SR 235 to I-75 south back to SR 103 (see map).

SR 696 entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will close July 12 for 14 days. Expected to reopen July 27. Detour: I-75 north to SR103/Bentley Rd. to I-75 south (see map).



U.S. 68 PROJECTS

U.S. 68 at state Route 15south of the city of Findlay, and the median crossovers on SR 15 at County Road 180 and County Road 8 are open following closures for a bridge deck replacement. Infrequent short-term lane restrictions are possible through early September. Work is being performed by Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon. Visit the project page for more information.

U.S. 68 within the village of Arlington

U.S. 68 from the bridge over Buck Run to just north of Wardwell Street, within the village of Arlington, will close May 4 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

U.S. 68 between Liberty Street and the southern corporation limit, within the village of Arlington, will close May 18 for approximately four months for a reconstruction project.

Local access will be maintained throughout both projects. Helms and Sons Excavating, Findlay, serves as the general contractor. Visit the project page for more information.

UPCOMING IMPACT

State Route 103 will close at U.S. 68 on Tuesday, July 27 for 14 days.

SR 103 detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to I-75 to SR 12 to I-75 to SR 235 to SR 103 (see map).

CONTINUING IMPACT

S. 68 northbound detour : U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68.

: U.S. 30 to SR 235 to I-75 back to U.S. 68. S. 68 southbound detour: SR 15 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 68 (see maps).

U.S. 68 resurfacing, between Findlay and Kenton, excluding the villages of Arlington and Dunkirk, is complete. Finish work will continue through the work zone with minimal impact to traffic. Strawser

State Route 12 between Township Road 248 and TR 214, one mile southwest of the village of Arcadia, will close July 30 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, serves as the general contractor.

UPCOMING IMPACT

Detour:S. 224 to U.S. 23 back to SR 12 (see map).

State Route 37 over Lynn Creek, between Township Road 149 and Township 147, just south of Riverdale High School will close July 13 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Miller Contracting Group, Inc., Ottoville, is the general contractor.

UPCOMING IMPACT

Detour: SR 103 to U.S. 23 to U.S. 30 back to SR 37 (see map).

State Route 568 between County Road 7 and Township Road 245, two miles east of Findlay, will close July 27 for approximately 120 days for a bridge replacement project. R & I Construction, Inc., Tiffin, is the general contractor.

UPCOMING IMPACT