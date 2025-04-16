ODOT requests public comments for State Route 15/State Route 18 intersection safety project



LIMA, Ohio (Tuesday, April 15, 2025) – ODOT District 1 is planning a safety enhancement project at State Route 15 and State Route 18, approximately 1.25 miles northwest of Defiance, and encourages the public to share their thoughts on the design by May 15.

Project details

Due to safety concerns, ODOT initiated a feasibility study for State Route 15/State Route 18 intersection and the nearby State Route 15/Stever Road intersection to identify potential improvements that would boost safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

After evaluating four options, ODOT has selected Alternative 3, a single-lane, three-leg roundabout with realignment as the recommended preferred alternative. This design aims to reduce crashes by constructing a roundabout at the junction of SR 15 and SR 18 and moving Stever Road farther northwest.

ODOT secured design and construction funding for the project through Ohio’s Highway Safety Program (HSIP).

The project is currently in the planning phase and is expected to proceed into detailed design later this year with construction expected in 2028.

Visit the project webpage below to learn more about the project and review the feasibility study:

How to provide feedback

The public is asked to provide feedback on the project. Submit comments by Thursday, May 15, 2025, to be included in the public input summary report.

Use the comment form on the project website or contact the project manager directly (see above).

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.

Requests for interpretation service or reasonable accommodation may be submitted through the project website or by contacting the project manager.

Right-of-way and property acquisition

Permanent and temporary (just for construction) right-of-way will likely be needed for the construction of the project. If right-of-way acquisition is necessary, a real estate representative will contact property owners directly at a later date to discuss the right-of-way needs and the acquisition process.