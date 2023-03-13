North Baltimore, Ohio

March 13, 2023

ODOT seeking feedback on statewide transportation plan

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting public comments on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2024 to 2027. The program identifies the multi-modal transportation improvement projects that are scheduled for some phase of implementation throughout the state over the next four years.  

The draft documents will be available for public review and comment online during the review period through April 10, 2023.

Any comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program may be submitted online, by email to Natasha Turner, or postal mail to:

Mr. Tim McDonald, Deputy Director
Division of Planning
Ohio Department of Transportation
Mail Stop # 3260
1980 West Broad Street
Columbus, Ohio 43223

Written comments must be received by the close of business on April 10, 2023.

