ODOT to present proposal online for I-75/County Road 99

ODOT to present proposed project ONLINE regarding Interstate 75 interchange at County Road 99

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 invites the public to take part in a live, online public meeting regarding a proposed project that will improve the safety and efficiency of the interchange of Interstate 75 at County Road 99, and improve intersections along County Road 99, Findlay.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5-6 p.m. To participate online, go to www.transportation.ohio.gov/ Hancock99 and click on the virtual meeting link. To participate by phone, call 855-925-2801, code 9532.

The meeting will begin with a presentation, followed by an opportunity for participants to comment and ask questions via phone, chat, or text. The online meeting will be recorded and posted on the project website following the meeting.

In order to comply with Governor DeWine’s guidelines regarding limiting social gatherings in response to COVID-19, ODOT is presenting the project information online only.

The project is currently in the planning phase, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. Funding for construction has not been secured. If funding becomes available, the project could be constructed as early as 2023.

ODOT, the city of Findlay, and Hancock County are proposing the project to improve the safety and ease of travel at the I-75/County Road 99 interchange, and along County Road 99 between Main Street and Technology Drive, Findlay. Proposed improvements will reduce congestion, reduce crashes, and accommodate current and anticipated travel needs.

Proposed improvements include widening the existing bridge, constructing an additional bridge next to the existing bridge, and constructing a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) with or without a separate pedestrian bridge. To see details of each proposal, visit the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/ Hancock99

To see a video explanation of how a DDI operates, please click here.

Comments about the proposed alternatives can be submitted on the project website, through mail, email, and by phone. Comments should be submitted by September 13, 2020 to be documented in the public input summary report, which will include responses to all comments submitted during the 30-day period; however, ODOT will respond to all comments received.

Those who require interpretation services or reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting, view the project materials, or provide comments are asked to contact ODOT. Public participation in this project is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability.

Comments regarding the proposed project, and requests for accommodation to participate in the meeting may be directed to the following:

Jennifer Gasser, P.E. ODOT District 1

1885 North McCullough Street Lima, Ohio 45801

Jennifer.Gasser@dot.ohio.gov

(419) 999-6871

“It’s important for the public to participate in this decision, because the investment at this location will be significant and long term,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “We are proposing several options which vary greatly. Public opinion will help us choose the best option,” said Hughes.