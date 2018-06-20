Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Interstate 475

Widening and Interchange Construction

Project 470-19/PID 88084

Through Summer 2021

Overnight lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Airport Hwy. and Bancroft St.

Friday, December 20, 7pm-6am

Overnight I-475 reduced to one lane between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St. for pavement repairs over Dorr St.

Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 17

Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge beam removal

Traffic maintained by flaggers

Through October 2020

Westbound Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd.

Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd.; Westbound Bancroft St.; South on McCord Rd.

Additional restrictions will be announced