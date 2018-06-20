Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined
The next construction update will be published in January 2020.
Lucas County Weekly Construction Update
Interstate 75
I-75 Widening and Bridge Work
Project 485-14/PID 77254
*Work will resume in spring 2020*
Interstate 75
I-75 Widening and Bridge Work
Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592
Through Fall 2023
Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction
Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.
Through January
Through Summer 2020
Through December 2020
Through Fall 2023
Interstate 475
Widening and Interchange Construction
Project 470-19/PID 88084
Through Summer 2021
Overnight lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Airport Hwy. and Bancroft St.
Friday, December 20, 7pm-6am
Overnight I-475 reduced to one lane between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St. for pavement repairs over Dorr St.
Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 17
Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge beam removal
Traffic maintained by flaggers
Through October 2020
Additional restrictions will be announced
State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge
Bridge Dehumidification Project
Project 3001-18/PID 101556
Through June 2020
Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.
State Route 2
Traffic Signal Replacement
Project 33-19/PID 101148
Through December
Lane restrictions possible on SR 2/Airport Hwy. near Holloway Rd.
State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
Bridge Replacement
Project 142-18/PID 85266
Through Summer 2020
Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.
Through Spring 2020
Additional lane restrictions may be announced
State Route 64
Waterville Bridge Replacement
Through September 2020
Lane restrictions possible
One weekend closure in 2020 (dates TBA)
Memorial Park remains closed through October 2020
State Route 184
Traffic Signal Replacement
Project 33-19/PID 101148
Through December
Lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd. near Whiteford Rd.
State Route 295
Railroad Repairs
SR 295 will be closed between Soul Rd. and Cardinal Ln. for railroad repairs
Detour: SR 2; Eber Rd.; Old State Line Rd.
Closure maintained by railroad
Dates to be announced
Various Routes District-wide
Guardrail & Electrical Maintenance
Projects 1052-17, 1050-18 & 1059-17/PIDs 103414, 103373, 106115
Through December
Lane restrictions are possible district-wide
**All work is weather permitting.**