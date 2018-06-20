Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Interstate 75

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work 

Project 485-14/PID 77254

*Work will resume in spring 2020*

Interstate 75

I-75 Widening and Bridge Work

Projects 277-18/PID 93594 and 108-19/PID 93592

Through Fall 2023

Lane restrictions on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St. for major reconstruction

Nightly ramp and lane closures possible on I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St.

 

Through January

  • Lane restrictions possible on Broadway St. between Newton St. and Segur Ave. for overhead work

 

Through Summer 2020

  • Ramp closed from Collingwood Blvd. to southbound I-75 Detour: Collingwood Blvd.; Erie St.; Washington St.; SR 25; southbound I-75
  • Emerald Ave. and Segur Ave. under I-75 closed. Seek alternate route.

 

Through December 2020

  • Ramp closed from South Ave. to southbound I-75 Detour: Northbound I-75; Detroit Ave. (Exit 203B); Southbound I-75

 

Through Fall 2023

  • I-75 reduced to two 11-foot lanes in each direction between Monroe St. and Buck Rd.
Interstate 475

Widening and Interchange Construction

Project 470-19/PID 88084

Through Summer 2021

Overnight lane restrictions possible on I-475 between Airport Hwy. and Bancroft St.

 

Friday, December 20, 7pm-6am

Overnight I-475 reduced to one lane between Angola Rd. and Bancroft St. for pavement repairs over Dorr St.

 

Monday, January 6 through Friday, January 17

Short term road closures possible on Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. for overhead bridge beam removal

Traffic maintained by flaggers

 

Through October 2020

  • Westbound Dorr St. closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd.
    Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd.; Westbound Bancroft St.; South on McCord Rd.

 

Additional restrictions will be announced

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge

Bridge Dehumidification Project

Project 3001-18/PID 101556

Through June 2020

Lane restrictions possible between Broadway St. and Clark St.

State Route 2

Traffic Signal Replacement

Project 33-19/PID 101148

Through December

Lane restrictions possible on SR 2/Airport Hwy. near Holloway Rd.

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail

Bridge Replacement

Project 142-18/PID 85266

Through Summer 2020

Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd.

 

Through Spring 2020

  • Inbound SR 25 reduced to one, 11-foot lane
  • Outbound SR 25 remains two lanes
  • Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
  • City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail
    Seek alternate route

Additional lane restrictions may be announced

State Route 64

Waterville Bridge Replacement
Project 567-17/PID 92088

Through September 2020

Lane restrictions possible

One weekend closure in 2020 (dates TBA)

Memorial Park remains closed through October 2020

State Route 184

Traffic Signal Replacement

Project 33-19/PID 101148

Through December

Lane restrictions possible on SR 184/Alexis Rd. near Whiteford Rd.

State Route 295

Railroad Repairs

SR 295 will be closed between Soul Rd. and Cardinal Ln. for railroad repairs

Detour: SR 2; Eber Rd.; Old State Line Rd.

Closure maintained by railroad

Dates to be announced

Various Routes District-wide

Guardrail & Electrical Maintenance

Projects 1052-17, 1050-18 & 1059-17/PIDs 103414, 103373, 106115

Through December

Lane restrictions are possible district-wide

**All work is weather permitting.**