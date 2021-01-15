ODOT: Winter operations stats

BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021) – Winter operations stats for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in northwest Ohio indicate we’ve experienced a more active winter this year over last — at least to this point.
Below are the current figures for the 16-county region in northwest Ohio regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood counties).
The stats represent all of this winter season through Jan. 13, 2021: