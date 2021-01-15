NBX WaterShedsun
ODOT: Winter operations stats

 
Snow Plow

BOWLING GREEN (Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2021) – Winter operations stats for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in northwest Ohio indicate we’ve experienced a more active winter this year over last — at least to this point.

Below are the current figures for the 16-county region in northwest Ohio regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams and Wood counties).

The stats represent all of this winter season through Jan. 13, 2021:

Northwest overall update Jan.132021
Northwest comparison Jan132021
Snowflake 

Did you ever wonder how the salt we use to treat icy roads in winter gets from the truck to the pavement? Learn here how a salt spinner works from Josh Augsburger, highway technician in Wood County.

OHGO Logo

Know Before You Go!

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

 

