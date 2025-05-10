North Baltimore, Ohio

Updates are bolded and underlined.

Project ID: 119007

Interstate 75, between SR 795 and Buck Road, Rossford, will experience lane restrictions for reconstruction of the Lime City Road bridge through summer 2025.

Lane restrictions will continue on Lime City Road following opening to traffic.

Maintenance

Ramps at I-75/AW Trail interchange may experience intermittent daytime closures for vegetation maintenance throughout spring.

PID 110547

Southbound I-75, south of SR 795, shoulder is closed for replacement of a noise wall. Temporary intermittent lane restrictions may be necessary but are not planned.

Maintenance Underway

State Route 235, between Maplewood and Sandridge Rd., will experience daytime closures, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 16. Detour: SR 235 to US 6 to SR 25 to SR 281 to SR 235