North Baltimore, Ohio

May 10, 2025 8:18 am

ODOT: Wood County Road Projects

Wood County: Construction Update

Updates are bolded and underlined.

Project ID: 119007

Interstate 75, between SR 795 and Buck Road, Rossford, will experience lane restrictions for reconstruction of the Lime City Road bridge through summer 2025.

  • Lane restrictions will continue on Lime City Road following opening to traffic. 

Maintenance

Ramps at I-75/AW Trail interchange may experience intermittent daytime closures for vegetation maintenance throughout spring.

PID 110547

Southbound I-75, south of SR 795, shoulder is closed for replacement of a noise wall. Temporary intermittent lane restrictions may be necessary but are not planned.

Maintenance Underway

State Route 235, between Maplewood and Sandridge Rd., will experience daytime closures, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday, May 16. Detour: SR 235 to US 6 to SR 25 to SR 281 to SR 235

 

