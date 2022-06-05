ODOT Work in The SouthWood June 4

Work continues on Old 25 – Dixie Hiway and SR 281!
Project ID: 110037
State Route 25, between Newton Rd. and SR 582, Bowling Green, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through August.
Project ID: 92133
State Route 25, between Cygnet Rd. and US 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023.
Project ID: 94340
State Route 281, between SR 235 and I-75, Wingston/Rudolph, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.
Project ID: Maintenance
State Route 281, between the Wood/Henry line and SR 235, will be closed for pavement repair on Monday, June 13, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.
**All work is weather permitting.**