ODOT Work in The SouthWood June 4

Project ID: 92133 State Route 25, between Cygnet Rd. and US 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023. SR 25, between Cygnet Rd. and Portage, is closed for storm sewer work and road reconstruction through October. Residential access will be maintained. Detour : I-75 and US 6.

