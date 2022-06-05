North Baltimore, Ohio

June 5, 2022 2:07 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
3 panel GIF

ODOT Work in The SouthWood June 4

 

Work continues on Old 25 – Dixie Hiway and SR 281!

SR 25 

Project ID: 110037

State Route 25, between Newton Rd. and SR 582, Bowling Green, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through August.

SR 25 

Project ID: 92133

State Route 25, between Cygnet Rd. and US 6, Bowling Green/Portage, will experience lane restrictions and closures for roadway reconstruction through summer 2023.

  • SR 25, between Cygnet Rd. and Portage, is closed for storm sewer work and road reconstruction through October. Residential access will be maintained. Detour: I-75 and US 6.
  • SR 281 at SR 25 will be closed for intersection reconstruction through late June. Local residents currently going north to SR 281 will need to go south to Bays Rd. during the intersection closure.
  • Greensburg Pike, northern leg to the west, is closed at SR 25 for intersection reconstruction through Friday, July 1
SR 281 

Project ID: 94340

State Route 281, between SR 235 and I-75, Wingston/Rudolph, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing through September.

SR 281 

Project ID: Maintenance

State Route 281, between the Wood/Henry line and SR 235, will be closed for pavement repair on Monday, June 13, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement markings and maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website