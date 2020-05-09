ODOT Work Lucas Co. I-75 Toledo – May 9

Updates are highlighted in bold and underlined

Lucas County Weekly Construction Update

Interstate 75 widening and bridge work – I-75 between Buck Rd. and Monroe St., Toledo/Rossford/Northwood, will be two lanes in each direction for major reconstruction. Lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures possible. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

New Impacts/Announcements

SR 25/AW trail ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed overnight, nightly Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

will be closed overnight, nightly Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane overnight, nightly Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15, and Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

will be reduced to one lane overnight, nightly Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15, and Monday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 19, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Southbound I-75 ramp to SR 25/AW Trail will be closed overnight, nightly Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Continuing Work

Southbound I-75 exit ramp to South Avenue (Exit 200) is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Detour: Southbound I-75; Miami St. (Exit 199A); Northbound I-75; South Ave. (Exit 200)

is closed through July for ramp reconstruction. Collingwood Boulevard entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through summer. Detour: Collingwood Blvd. to Erie St. to Washington St. to SR 25 back to southbound I-75

is closed through summer. Emerald Avenue and Segur Avenue are closed under I-75 through summer.

and are closed under I-75 through summer. Northbound I-75 under Nebraska Avenue has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September.

has a height restriction of 13’ 9” for bridge replacement through September. South Avenue entrance ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through December. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Detroit Ave. back to I-75 southbound

is closed through December. Nebraska Avenue is closed over I-75 between Division Street and Erie Street for bridge replacement through April 2022.

Detour: Erie St. to Collingwood Blvd. to Nebraska Ave.

Interstate 75 ramp closed to Expressway Drive (Exit 207), Toledo, for access drive installation. Estimated completion: Saturday, May 9

Interstate 280 Veterans’ Glass City Skyway resurfacing – I-280 between Greenbelt Parkway and Seaman Road, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for resurfacing. Additional lane and ramp closures will be announced. Estimated completion: October 2021

Westbound Interstate 475 between Auburn Avenue and Rushland Avenue, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions and ramp closures for crack sealing overnight Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m.-6:00 a.m.

On-ramp from Promedica Parkway to westbound I-475 will be closed

Exit ramp from I-475 westbound to Douglas Road (Exit 18B) will be closed

Interstate 475 widening and interchange construction – I-475 between Angola Road and Bancroft Street, Toledo, will be two lanes in each direction for widening work and interchange construction at Dorr Street. Local streets will experience traffic impacts. Estimated completion: August 2021

New Impacts/Announcements

Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Road and McCord Road will be closed for a deck pour overnight Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.-6:00 a.m.

Continuing Work

Westbound Dorr St. is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Detour: Holland-Sylvania Rd. to Bancroft St. to McCord Rd. back to Dorr St.

is closed between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. through October. Westbound Dorr St . closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound Holland-Sylvania Rd. to westbound Bancroft St. to southbound King Ave.

. closed 2000’ west of McCord Rd. for reconstruction. Northbound McCord Rd. closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Detour: Northbound McCord Rd. to westbound Nebraska Ave. to northbound King Rd. to eastbound Bancroft St.

closed 2000’ north and south of Dorr St. for reconstruction. Hill Ave. and Dorr St. between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control.

and between Holland-Sylvania Rd. and McCord Rd. will experience intermittent, temporary closures for overhead bridge work. Flaggers will maintain traffic control. Additional restrictions will be announced.

US Route 23 exit ramp to Monroe Street, Sylvania, will experience width restrictions for barrier wall replacement. Estimated completion: Friday, May 8

US Route 23 between Holland-Sylvania Road and Monroe Street, Sylvania, will experience lane restrictions including the Monroe St. off ramp, for ditch cleaning. Estimated completion: Friday, May 8

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne High Level Bridge dehumidification – The High-Level Bridge between Broadway Street and Clark Street, Toledo, will experience lane restrictions for bridge dehumidification work. Estimated completion: June

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail bridge replacement – SR 25/AW Trail between Western Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement over the railroad. Estimated completion: summer

Continuing Impacts

Inbound/northbound AW Trail reduced to one lane

Outbound/southbound AW Trail remains two lanes

Emerald Avenue closed between Vinton Street and AW Trail

City Park Avenue closed between Greene Street and AW Trail

State Route 64/Waterville Bridge replacement – SR 64 may experience lane restrictions for bridge construction over the Maumee River. Memorial Park in Waterville is closed. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: September

State Route 65/Oak Street bridge replacement – SR 65/Oak St. between Fassett Street and Buckzo Street will experience lane restrictions for bridge replacement. Bi-directional traffic is being maintained by a traffic signal. Earl Street at Oak St. is closed. Pedestrian access is maintained. Estimated completion: July

State Route 184/Alexis Road, Acres Road and Elliott Drivewill experience lane restrictions for minor widening and traffic signal installation. Additional restrictions may be announced. Estimated completion: August

Various routes may experience lane restrictions, maintained by flaggers, in Lucas and Wood counties for bridge deck sealings. Estimated completion: May

Various routes district-wide will experience lane restrictions for routine guardrail, lighting, and pavement maintenance throughout the year.

**All work is weather permitting.**