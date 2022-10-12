North Baltimore, Ohio

Farm Bill Video with Jonathan and Jessica Greer of Eden’s Blessing! “We have this concept of honoring and respecting the land—the land gave back to us as humanity as we gave to the land. So, [it’s] this whole process of sowing and reaping, cultivation, working within that land, and working together with it as recognizing it’s a living organism.” Jonathan and Jessica Greer run Eden’s Blessing Family Farm in Southeast Ohio. Together, they work to honor the land and build generational wealth for future generations. Listen to their story navigating resources, funding, and land to grow their dreams, and identifying systematic changes that could help advance more Black and beginning farmers. The Greers speak to one of the central priorities of 2023 OEFFA’s Farm Bill Platform: to provide more support for beginning and BIPOC farmers. They are a part of OEFFA’s 2022 Heartland Farm Beginnings cohort and serve on OEFFA’s Policy Steering Committee. Click here to learn more about OEFFA and the farm bill. Heartland Farm Beginnings: Registration Coming Soon! Running a farm takes work, from planning your fields to keeping your crops and livestock free of pests and disease. But farmers are tasked with not only producing a variety of food, but also running and managing a business. For those who are familiar with producing and maintaining the farm, but are looking for support navigating insurance, record keeping, taxes, budgets, and more—we have you. Heartland Farm Beginnings is a multi-workshop course designed for beginning farmers to plan their whole farms, from their vision and goals to deciding on a business entity. Learn from a variety of farmer educators sharing their experiences and join a cohort of like-minded beginning farmers to share ideas and community! This workshop series will kick off in January 2023. Registration will start at the end of October—keep an eye out! Planning to Transfer the Farm Workshop Series Thursdays, October 27, November 17, and December 8 | 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Virtual Are you a farmer thinking about transferring your farmland or business? Are you a non-farming landowner interested in supporting upcoming farmers? Do you have family members or friends who plan to exit farming and transfer their land and assets? OEFFA’s Planning to Transfer the Farm Workshop Series offers guidance and support for anyone considering business and land transfer. Whether you intend to transfer your farm within your family, or to an unrelated farmer, succession planning is real work. This interactive, three-part online workshop series will help prepare you to engage in a transfer process, identify business and legal tools, assess your financial situation, build your advisor team, and prepare to develop a plan for transferring your land and/or your farm business to a new owner. Join OEFFA’s Farmland Specialist Kelly Cabral for this series, and leave with concrete action steps for your farmland! Registration: This course costs $100 to attend, and allows for up to two family members per farm to join. Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship Are you interested in a career in the dairy industry? OEFFA facilitates the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship (DGA) program in Ohio. This two-year apprenticeship matches farmers with master graziers for 4,000 hours of training, including 3,700 hours of on-farm experience and 300 hours of related formal course instruction and peer networking. The Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship is federally-recognized, can accept veteran’s benefits, and is an approved vendor for the USDA Farm Services Agency’s Financial Management Training Program. Learn more and apply directly through the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship site. Events Around the Community Food Sovereignty Workshop: Community Centered Approaches for Food Systems Transformation Thursday-Friday, October 13-14 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | OSU Thompson Library If you are interested in the cultural contexts of local food systems and exploring cross-cultural, community-partnered fieldwork, this workshop is for you! It will explore how the assets local communities bring to these projects can transform research. Speakers will share diverse examples of what working towards food sovereignty can look like. Attendees will look at a variety of practices and contexts, including historic food production, projects in urban areas, and cross-cultural interdisciplinary partnerships. The Middle East Studies Center, Global Water Institute, and University Libraries are hosting. OSU Extension Small Farm College Mondays, October 24, 31, and November 7 | 6:30-9 p.m. | Coshocton or Xenia, Ohio The Extension offices in Coshocton and Greene counties will be hosting the 2022 Beginner & Small Farm College to help landowners examine potential ways to increase profits on their small acreage properties. The program is open to all new or aspiring farmers, new rural landowners, small farmers, and farm families. October 24-Getting Started on Your New Farm Business

October 31–Money, Money, Money! Managing your Farm Finances

November 7–There’s More to Farming than Just Growing Stuff! Registration: The cost is $30 for the first person and $15 for each additional. Registration is limited to the first 50 registrants per location. Registration deadline is October 17. Rural Action Whole Farm Financial Planning Tuesdays, October 18-November 8 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Virtual Join Rural Action and Join Faith Gilbert of Letterbox Farm for a four-part workshop series on financial management for farmers! This series will be virtual on Zoom. October 18: Context & Enterprise Budgeting

October 25: Whole Farm Budgeting, Cash Flow, and Budgeting for Investments

November 1: Financial Statements: Income Statement & Balance Sheet

November 8: Record keeping There are limited spots available! AgraAbility Virtual Workshop Series: October Highlights The Vision of AgrAbility is to enhance the quality of life for farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers with disabilities so that they and they families can continue to succeed. The following workshops are a part of a larger workshop series, which you can read more about here. October 13: Build Resilience into Your Farm: Let Nature do the Heavy Lifting

October 27: Low Stress Marketing for Farmers Bronzeville Agriacademy Thursdays, October 6-December 15 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Virtual Bronzeville Agricademy is a free, creative format of online classroom instruction, production tours, and mentoring to promote a plant-based diet. Upcoming this Thursday October 13: Preparing the Garden for Winter | 6:30 pm Read the full schedule and register today! Funding Opportunities Catalyzing Agroforestry Grant Program Appalachian Beginning Forest Farming Coalition (ABFFC) and Edwards Mother Earth Foundation (EMEF) are accepting applications for the Catalyzing Agroforestry Grant Program, a program focused on implementing silvopastures and forest farming practices through financial and technical assistance.