OEFFA’s 41st Annual Conference

Here is some of what you don’t want to miss when you join us February 13-15 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio:
Keynote Speakers
Laura Lengnick Friday, February 14 Climate Change, Resilience, and the Future of Food
Eric Holt-Giménez Saturday, February 15 Food, Farm, and Climate Justice: A New Deal for a Just Transition
Food and Farm School Classes Thursday, February 13—10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Market Gardening 2.0 Jean-Martin Fortier Renowned farmer and author of The Market Gardener
Learning from the Numbers: Deepening Farm Financial Awareness Jody Padgham
What the Hemp is Going On?! A Practical Guide to Hemp Farming in Ohio ODA, CSU Extension, OSIA (Runs until 5 pm)
Workshops
The centerpiece of OEFFA’s conference is more than 70 90-minute workshops on topics including sustainable farming, gardening, homesteading, livestock, business management, policy, and more.
Exhibit Hall
A three-day trade show features nearly 100 businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies, along with a raffle, book sales, author book signings, OEFFA merchandise, literature displays, organic certification assistance, and hospitality areas.
Food, Family Activities, Networking, and More
The conference also features:
The Contrary Farmers’ Social on February 13 at 2nd Street Market
The Cream of the Crop Banquet on February 14
A kids’ conference for children ages 6-12 and a playroom for young children