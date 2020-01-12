OEFFA’s 41st Annual Conference: A Climate for Change

Register by January 13 for Early Bird Pricing Register by the January 13 early bird deadline and save $15 or more on admission to the region’s premier sustainable food and farm conference! Here is some of what you don’t want to miss when you join us February 13-15 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio: Keynote Speakers Laura Lengnick

Friday, February 14

Climate Change, Resilience, and the Future of Food Eric Holt-Giménez

Saturday, February 15

Food, Farm, and Climate Justice: A New Deal for a Just Transition Food and Farm School Classes

Thursday, February 13—10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Market Gardening 2.0

Jean-Martin Fortier

Renowned farmer and author of The Market Gardener Learning from the Numbers: Deepening Farm Financial Awareness

Jody Padgham What the Hemp is Going On?! A Practical Guide to Hemp Farming in Ohio

ODA, CSU Extension, OSIA (Runs until 5 pm) Workshops The centerpiece of OEFFA’s conference is more than 70 90-minute workshops on topics including sustainable farming, gardening, homesteading, livestock, business management, policy, and more. Exhibit Hall A three-day trade show features nearly 100 businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies, along with a raffle, book sales, author book signings, OEFFA merchandise, literature displays, organic certification assistance, and hospitality areas. Food, Family Activities, Networking, and More The conference also features: The Contrary Farmers’ Social on February 13 at 2nd Street Market

on February 13 at 2nd Street Market The Cream of the Crop Banquet on February 14

on February 14 A kids’ conference for children ages 6-12 and a playroom for young children

for children ages 6-12 and a for young children A free half day session, Building Agricultural Resilience to a Changing Climate

A free FarmLink Live training and networking session on February 13

training and networking session on February 13 Locally-sourced, from-scratch lunches, and more! Don’t wait to register! Early Bird discounted pricing ends January 13. Learn more and register here.