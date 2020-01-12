Dec. 2019 new logo
OEFFA’s 41st Annual Conference: A Climate for Change
Register by January 13 for Early Bird Pricing

Register by the January 13 early bird deadline and save $15 or more on admission to the region’s premier sustainable food and farm conference!

Here is some of what you don’t want to miss when you join us February 13-15 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio:

 
 
Keynote Speakers

Laura Lengnick
Friday, February 14
Climate Change, Resilience, and the Future of Food

Eric Holt-Giménez
Saturday, February 15
Food, Farm, and Climate Justice: A New Deal for a Just Transition

 
 
 

Food and Farm School Classes
Thursday, February 13—10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Market Gardening 2.0
Jean-Martin Fortier
Renowned farmer and author of The Market Gardener

Learning from the Numbers: Deepening Farm Financial Awareness
Jody Padgham

What the Hemp is Going On?! A Practical Guide to Hemp Farming in Ohio
ODA, CSU Extension, OSIA (Runs until 5 pm)

pollinator-oeffa-conference-2020
 

Workshops

The centerpiece of OEFFA’s conference is more than 70 90-minute workshops on topics including sustainable farming, gardening, homesteading, livestock, business management, policy, and more.

pollinator-oeffa-conference-2020
 
 
 

Exhibit Hall

A three-day trade show features nearly 100 businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies, along with a raffle, book sales, author book signings, OEFFA merchandise, literature displays, organic certification assistance, and hospitality areas.

pollinator-oeffa-conference-2020

Food, Family Activities, Networking, and More

The conference also features:

  • The Contrary Farmers’ Social on February 13 at 2nd Street Market
  • The Cream of the Crop Banquet on February 14
  • kids’ conference for children ages 6-12 and a playroom for young children
  • A free half day session, Building Agricultural Resilience to a Changing Climate
  • A free FarmLink Live training and networking session on February 13
  • Locally-sourced, from-scratch lunches, and more!

Don’t wait to register! Early Bird discounted pricing ends January 13. Learn more and register here.

 

