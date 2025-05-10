North Baltimore, Ohio

May 10, 2025 8:18 am

OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

 

 

            Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2025 settlement.  A total of $156,180,377 was collected and distributed including $2,583,856 for special assessments.  In addition $10,368,132 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $7,486,524 in non-business credit, $1,366,539 in owner occupied credit, and $1,515,069 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.    Wood County currently maintains over 73,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages.  Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments.  Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

            Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:     

                       

 

WOOD COUNTY

 

        5,954,313

 

REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER

 

           633,798

 

COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION

 

           603,126

 

COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR

 

             40,000

 

MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY

 

              65,275

 

BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

 

          13,533,072

 

ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &

    MENTAL HEALTH BOARD

 

 

5,011,844

 

PARK DISTRICT

 

1,837,526

 

COMMITTEE ON AGING

 

1,973,301

 

BOARD OF HEALTH

 

987,309

 

HISTORICAL CENTER

 

126,614

 

JOB & FAMILY SERVICES

 

2,388,783

 

WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND

 

245,547

 

TOWNSHIPS

 

16,743,461

 

MUNICIPALITIES

 

12,163,047

 

SCHOOLS

 

93,873,361

 

Townships

 

Municipalities

 

Bloom

420,319

Bairdstown

4,085

Center

189,730

Bloomdale

24,560

Freedom

422,319

Bowling Green

2,450,642

Grand Rapids

176,926

Bradner

63,712

Henry

2,085,527

Custar

6,830

Jackson

194,038

Cygnet

9,515

Lake

2,366,785

Fostoria

102,446

Liberty

125,502

Grand Rapids

58,345

Middleton

1,699,973

Haskins

146,087

Milton

277,539

Hoytville

11,984

Montgomery

229,378

Jerry City

11,182

Perry

223,576

Luckey

88,320

Perrysburg

5,000,229

Millbury

58,667

Plain

186,645

Milton Center

3,624

Portage

152,086

North Baltimore

277,534

Troy

786,840

Northwood

331,644

Washington

208,372

Pemberville

29,878

Webster

231,255

Perrysburg

3,921,455

Weston

173,058

Portage

18,509

NW Wood Co. EMS

382,184

Risingsun

48,458

Central Jt Fire District

114,949

Rossford

1,751,855

Mid County EMS

418,534

Tontogany

16,458

Southeast Ambulance

290,938

Walbridge

77,000

Eagleville Joint Ambulance

386,759

Wayne

63,667
 

16,743,461

West Millgrove

6,286
   

Weston

51,495

SCHOOLS

  

Seneca County Health

2,768

Anthony Wayne

906,761

Wood County Library

611,977

Bowling Green

16,558,126

Rossford Library

205,306

Eastwood

6,898,325

Way Library

1,046,169

Elmwood

4,412,408

N Baltimore Library

122,694

Fostoria

1,155,629

Kaubisch Library

12,442

Gibsonburg

26,107

Pemberville Library

225,659

Lake

6,494,170

Wayne Library

146,822

Lakota

783,720

Weston Library

154,972

McComb

527,390

  

  12,163,047

North Baltimore

2,893,757

    

Northwood

4,126,683

    

Otsego

4,746,343

    

Patrick Henry

64,954

    

Perrysburg

24,208,242

    

Rossford

13,254,058

    

Four County

6,057

    

Penta County

6,710,594

    

Vanguard

100,036

    
 

93,873,361

 

  

 

