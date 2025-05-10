OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2025 settlement. A total of $156,180,377 was collected and distributed including $2,583,856 for special assessments. In addition $10,368,132 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $7,486,524 in non-business credit, $1,366,539 in owner occupied credit, and $1,515,069 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 73,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:
|
WOOD COUNTY
|
5,954,313
|
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER
|
633,798
|
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION
|
603,126
|
COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR
|
40,000
|
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY
|
65,275
|
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES
|
13,533,072
|
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION &
MENTAL HEALTH BOARD
|
5,011,844
|
PARK DISTRICT
|
1,837,526
|
COMMITTEE ON AGING
|
1,973,301
|
BOARD OF HEALTH
|
987,309
|
HISTORICAL CENTER
|
126,614
|
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES
|
2,388,783
|
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND
|
245,547
|
TOWNSHIPS
|
16,743,461
|
MUNICIPALITIES
|
12,163,047
|
SCHOOLS
|
93,873,361
|
Townships
|
|
Municipalities
|
|
Bloom
|
420,319
|
Bairdstown
|
4,085
|
Center
|
189,730
|
Bloomdale
|
24,560
|
Freedom
|
422,319
|
Bowling Green
|
2,450,642
|
Grand Rapids
|
176,926
|
Bradner
|
63,712
|
Henry
|
2,085,527
|
Custar
|
6,830
|
Jackson
|
194,038
|
Cygnet
|
9,515
|
Lake
|
2,366,785
|
Fostoria
|
102,446
|
Liberty
|
125,502
|
Grand Rapids
|
58,345
|
Middleton
|
1,699,973
|
Haskins
|
146,087
|
Milton
|
277,539
|
Hoytville
|
11,984
|
Montgomery
|
229,378
|
Jerry City
|
11,182
|
Perry
|
223,576
|
Luckey
|
88,320
|
Perrysburg
|
5,000,229
|
Millbury
|
58,667
|
Plain
|
186,645
|
Milton Center
|
3,624
|
Portage
|
152,086
|
North Baltimore
|
277,534
|
Troy
|
786,840
|
Northwood
|
331,644
|
Washington
|
208,372
|
Pemberville
|
29,878
|
Webster
|
231,255
|
Perrysburg
|
3,921,455
|
Weston
|
173,058
|
Portage
|
18,509
|
NW Wood Co. EMS
|
382,184
|
Risingsun
|
48,458
|
Central Jt Fire District
|
114,949
|
Rossford
|
1,751,855
|
Mid County EMS
|
418,534
|
Tontogany
|
16,458
|
Southeast Ambulance
|
290,938
|
Walbridge
|
77,000
|
Eagleville Joint Ambulance
|
386,759
|
Wayne
|
63,667
|
16,743,461
|
West Millgrove
|
6,286
|
Weston
|
51,495
|
SCHOOLS
|
Seneca County Health
|
2,768
|
Anthony Wayne
|
906,761
|
Wood County Library
|
611,977
|
Bowling Green
|
16,558,126
|
Rossford Library
|
205,306
|
Eastwood
|
6,898,325
|
Way Library
|
1,046,169
|
Elmwood
|
4,412,408
|
N Baltimore Library
|
122,694
|
Fostoria
|
1,155,629
|
Kaubisch Library
|
12,442
|
Gibsonburg
|
26,107
|
Pemberville Library
|
225,659
|
Lake
|
6,494,170
|
Wayne Library
|
146,822
|
Lakota
|
783,720
|
Weston Library
|
154,972
|
McComb
|
527,390
|
12,163,047
|
North Baltimore
|
2,893,757
|
Northwood
|
4,126,683
|
Otsego
|
4,746,343
|
Patrick Henry
|
64,954
|
Perrysburg
|
24,208,242
|
Rossford
|
13,254,058
|
Four County
|
6,057
|
Penta County
|
6,710,594
|
Vanguard
|
100,036
|
93,873,361
|