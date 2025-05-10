OESTREICH ANNOUNCES WOOD COUNTY REAL ESTATE DISTRIBUTION

Matthew Oestreich, Wood County Auditor, has announced the distribution of the Real Estate, Public Utility tax, and Special Assessments for the first half 2025 settlement. A total of $156,180,377 was collected and distributed including $2,583,856 for special assessments. In addition $10,368,132 is to be reimbursed from the State Income Tax Funds, $7,486,524 in non-business credit, $1,366,539 in owner occupied credit, and $1,515,069 in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties. Wood County currently maintains over 73,000 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, nineteen townships, and twenty-six cities and villages. Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.

Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:

WOOD COUNTY 5,954,313 REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER 633,798 COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION 603,126 COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR 40,000 MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY 65,275 BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES 13,533,072 ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD 5,011,844 PARK DISTRICT 1,837,526 COMMITTEE ON AGING 1,973,301 BOARD OF HEALTH 987,309 HISTORICAL CENTER 126,614 JOB & FAMILY SERVICES 2,388,783 WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND 245,547 TOWNSHIPS 16,743,461 MUNICIPALITIES 12,163,047 SCHOOLS 93,873,361