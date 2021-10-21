Official Approved Minutes from Village Council

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

5:30 PM

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis- Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson and Mr. Soltis made by Mr. Cook, Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

III. Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem

Not needed

Approval of the Minutes

Mr. Cook made a motion to approved the minutes from September 28. 2021. Second Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Letters and Communication

Mr. Cook mentioned there is scuttle about a new garage being built

Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator: report submitted

Economic Development- Todd Dickerson at COTW with an update 2) Misc-UV project-working with Mr.Zets; LSL nomination for lead service line forgiveness; Route 18 safety study 3) Road//bridge Project-receive quotes Eagleville Bridge/Walnut St- mill and pave 4) Wholesale Water Supply Agreement- 80% designed-bid next year.

-building on 25, there are questions per Mr. Cook. It is in the Village name now; cleaning it; take signs down; working with EPA for requirements

-where are we with the globe for the pole at the round-a-bout-6 month behind

Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 24 – 2021 P

Second Readings:

Third Readings: Resolution 20 – 2021 P

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

VII. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development/Zeigler-Todd Dickerson at COTW

Public Safety/Soltis- question about the two Sgt positions? Sent to Mr. Zetts for review

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review/Julien- Code enforcement officer-sent to Mr. Zetts

Mr. Patterson arrived@ 5:41.

Public Works/Cook-reached out to Theresa Gavarone about funds for sidewalks, her assistant gave him resources which he gave to Mr. Brillhart; building for our trucks-where;

Public Utilities/Patterson- Ohio Motto and Nations Motto on the new tower

Finance and Technology/Engard- nothing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 24-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 24-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 24 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 20-2021 for its third reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 20-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 20 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

Mr. Engard made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $172,080.85. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 5:55 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor