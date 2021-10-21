North Baltimore, Ohio

October 21, 2021 3:53 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Rail Ad

Official Approved Minutes from Village Council

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

5:30 PM

 

Minutes

 

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

 

  1. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis- Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here

 

Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson and Mr. Soltis made by Mr. Cook, Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

 

     III.      Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem

                 Not needed

 

  • Approval of the Minutes

Mr. Cook made a motion to approved the minutes from September 28. 2021. Second Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

     

  1. Letters and Communication

Mr. Cook mentioned there is scuttle about a new garage being built

              

  1. Administrative Reports

`

Finance Officer:    report not due

EMS Chief:           report not due

Fire Chief:             report not due

Police Chief:         report not due                    

Utility Director:    report not due

DPW Superintendent:       report not due        

Village Administrator:      report submitted

  • Economic Development- Todd Dickerson at COTW with an update 2) Misc-UV project-working with Mr.Zets; LSL nomination for lead service line forgiveness; Route 18 safety study  3) Road//bridge Project-receive quotes Eagleville Bridge/Walnut St- mill and pave 4) Wholesale Water Supply Agreement- 80% designed-bid next year.

-building on 25, there are questions per Mr. Cook. It is in the Village name now; cleaning it; take signs down; working with EPA for requirements

-where are we with the globe for the pole at the round-a-bout-6 month behind

 

Clerk:                                    First Readings:        Resolution 24 – 2021    P

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Second Readings:   

                                                                             

                                              Third Readings:      Resolution 20 – 2021   P

 

                                                                                                                                                       

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

 

Mayor:     nothing

                              

VII.    Standing Committees

   

      Economic and Community Development/Zeigler-Todd Dickerson at COTW

 

Public Safety/Soltis- question about the two Sgt positions? Sent to Mr. Zetts for review

 

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review/Julien- Code enforcement officer-sent to Mr. Zetts

 

Mr. Patterson arrived@ 5:41.

 

Public Works/Cook-reached out to Theresa Gavarone about funds for sidewalks, her assistant gave him resources which he gave to Mr. Brillhart; building for our trucks-where;            

 

      Public Utilities/Patterson- Ohio Motto and Nations Motto on the new tower

 

      Finance and Technology/Engard- nothing

 

VIII.  New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 24-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 24-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

     

RESOLUTION 24 – 2021    A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

 

  1.  Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

 

  1.   Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 20-2021 for its third reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 20-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

RESOLUTION 20 – 2021   A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16

 

Mr. Engard made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

 

  1.     Other New Business

                 Nothing

 

     XII.     Other Old Business

                 Nothing

 

     XIII.    Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $172,080.85. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

     XIV.    Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 5:55 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

 

Approved                                                        __________________________

                                                                                     Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

 

Brian Zetts                                                       __________________________

            Village Solicitor                                               Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website