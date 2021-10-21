Official Approved Minutes from Village Council

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
5:30 PM
Minutes
- Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis- Absent, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson and Mr. Soltis made by Mr. Cook, Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
III. Nomination and appointment of Council President Pro Tem
Not needed
- Approval of the Minutes
Mr. Cook made a motion to approved the minutes from September 28. 2021. Second Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
- Letters and Communication
Mr. Cook mentioned there is scuttle about a new garage being built
- Administrative Reports
`
Finance Officer: report not due
EMS Chief: report not due
Fire Chief: report not due
Police Chief: report not due
Utility Director: report not due
DPW Superintendent: report not due
Village Administrator: report submitted
- Economic Development- Todd Dickerson at COTW with an update 2) Misc-UV project-working with Mr.Zets; LSL nomination for lead service line forgiveness; Route 18 safety study 3) Road//bridge Project-receive quotes Eagleville Bridge/Walnut St- mill and pave 4) Wholesale Water Supply Agreement- 80% designed-bid next year.
-building on 25, there are questions per Mr. Cook. It is in the Village name now; cleaning it; take signs down; working with EPA for requirements
-where are we with the globe for the pole at the round-a-bout-6 month behind
Clerk: First Readings: Resolution 24 – 2021 P
Second Readings:
Third Readings: Resolution 20 – 2021 P
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: nothing
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development/Zeigler-Todd Dickerson at COTW
Public Safety/Soltis- question about the two Sgt positions? Sent to Mr. Zetts for review
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review/Julien- Code enforcement officer-sent to Mr. Zetts
Mr. Patterson arrived@ 5:41.
Public Works/Cook-reached out to Theresa Gavarone about funds for sidewalks, her assistant gave him resources which he gave to Mr. Brillhart; building for our trucks-where;
Public Utilities/Patterson- Ohio Motto and Nations Motto on the new tower
Finance and Technology/Engard- nothing
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Resolution 24-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and suspend the second and third readings. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Resolution 24-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 24 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO DIRECT THE PURCHASE OF TWO FLYGT REPLACEMENT PUMPS FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $16,712.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
- Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
None
- Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Engard made a motion to read Resolution 20-2021 for its third reading by number and title only. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Resolution 20-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 20 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE FINANCE OFFICER TO APPLY HAZARDOUS PAY FOR ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES USING CARES ACT FUNDING IN AN AMOUNT OF $1.00 PER HOUR NOT TO EXCEED $65,496.16
Mr. Engard made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
- Other New Business
Nothing
XII. Other Old Business
Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $172,080.85. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 5:55 PM. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts __________________________
Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor