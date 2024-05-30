Official Henry Township Minutes 05/14/24

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

May 14, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Casey, Wymer. Absent: Brumbaugh

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 23, 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for April 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 727,323.62.

Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, C. North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Loader sale: High bid was $8,100.00 – sale decline due to minimum amount of $12,000 was not met.

New Business

Issues with road paving project were discussed – will continue to monitor progress and included County Engineer’s office in conversation.

Discussed pending state legislation regarding zoning – Mr. Casey contact Rep. Ghanbari’s office inquiring his position – awaiting response.

Concerns regarding brush along Mitchell were brought up – Trustees will inspect and address accordingly.

North presented zoning checks for house addition on Cygnet and Eagleville Roads.

North reported the planning commission approved proposed changes to zoning regulations.

Public meeting to approve, reject, or amend changes to zoning regulation regarding solar development will be held at 6:00pm on May 28, 2024 – F.O. will publish accordingly.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to vacate the following alleys in Hammansburg:

Area on the west side of lots 16 to 24

Area between lots 20 and 21

Roll call: Ayes: Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Source: Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer