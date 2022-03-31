Official Minutes from 3/1/22 Council Meeting

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING

March 1, 2022 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Absent, Leisa Zeigler -Here

Mr. Julien made a motion to excuse Mr. Pelton. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.



III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the February 15, 2022 meeting. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

None

V. Letters and Communications:

Shirley Hutchison, still problems with CXS. Happy with the plowing that has been done.

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: bills–None due

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: Any complaints about the fire rubble? No. Cleaned up in the next 3 weeks?

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: see Mayor

Clerk: Nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: Nothing

Mayor: Acting Adm update- condemned homes, funding; police cruiser next 2 weeks; meeting with Wood County Engineer/bridge/5yr project; Interview-Special Meeting before next COTW; Motion by Mr. Julien to move the meeting to 5, no second, motion dead on the floor; great meeting with NBYL/baby changer stations at the ball parks; Wood County Development Dinner on April 22 at 6, 3 seats left- Ms. Zeigler and Mr. Cook interested; Language on the ballot is approved.

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Hosmer)

-Nothing from Mr. Dickerson yet; Cheesecake Café not opening; apartments downtown? Codes are strict. Stop sign on Central gone-already fixed/truck route issue with trucks to Pull Tarp, Mayor to call them

Public Safety (Ms. Beaupry) Nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Pelton) Nothing

Public Works (Ms. Zeigler)

-Line break over the weekend-fixed-great job- did potholes today

Public Utilities (Mr. Julien)

-Tower is moving right along, on time

Finance and Technology (Mr. Cook)

-Step program for the Police? Cost of officers24/7? need the tax levy; Levy signs are ordered, bullet points on one side of paper, explanation on the other side; Call Intec regarding camera’s (active program)

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

None

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

XI. Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 58,082.93. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Julien made a motion to adjourn at 6:10 PM. Second by Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts , Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor