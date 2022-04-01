Official Minutes from 3/8/22 Council Meeting

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

5:30 PM

NB VILLAGE COUNCIL

Minutes

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here

III. Meet with Village Administrator Candidate

Chase Fletcher-

Mr. Fletcher gave a brief of his experience, knowledge and understanding for the Village Administrators position. Several questions were asked by councilmembers followed by council going into executive session.

IV. Executive Session

To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing by division (G)(1) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.

Mr. Cook made the motion to move into executive session per (G)(1) section 121.22 at 6:05 pm. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

At 6:20pm council returned to regular session.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to give the Mayor the authority to enter into negotiations with Chase Fletcher for the position of Village Administrator. Second by Dee Hosmer. All approved.

V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole.

Mr. Julien made a motion to move to COTW at 6:25 pm. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Kathi Bucher, Clerk

Village Legal Counsel, Brian Zetts

Janet Goldner, Mayor