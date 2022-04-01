North Baltimore, Ohio

April 1, 2022 6:25 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Administrative Assistant
March 2020
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
Logo
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Official Minutes from 3/8/22 Council Meeting

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

5:30 PM

NB VILLAGE COUNCIL

 

Minutes

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Bill Cook- Here, Dee Hosmer -Here, Mike Julien-Here, Tim Pelton- Here, Leisa Zeigler -Here

 

III.             Meet with Village Administrator Candidate

Chase Fletcher-

Mr. Fletcher gave a brief of his experience, knowledge and understanding for the Village Administrators position. Several questions were asked by councilmembers followed by council going into executive session.

 

IV.             Executive Session

To consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual, unless the employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual requests a public hearing by division (G)(1) of section 121.22 of the Revised Code.

 

Mr. Cook made the motion to move into executive session per (G)(1) section 121.22 at 6:05 pm. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

 

At 6:20pm council returned to regular session.

 

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to give the Mayor the authority to enter into negotiations with Chase Fletcher for the position of Village Administrator. Second by Dee Hosmer. All approved.

 

     V.         Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                 of the Whole.

 

Mr. Julien made a motion to move to COTW at 6:25 pm. Second by Mr. Cook. All      approved.

 

              Kathi Bucher, Clerk
              Village Legal Counsel, Brian Zetts
              Janet Goldner, Mayor

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website