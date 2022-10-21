Official Minutes from Village Council Meeting 10/4/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

October 4, 2022

5:30 pm Meeting time

MINUTES

5:20p Prayer/Jennifer Miller

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of

Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-

Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the September 20, 2022 meeting.

Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: none

V. Letters and Communications: none

VI. Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Bills, we are working on budgets; Ms. Zeigler asked about the

lawyer fee- wanted to know if that was typical, when is Isaac Wiles contract up?

EMS Chief: They are close to 900 runs this year already

Fire Chief: The lettering is on the new ladder truck

Police Chief: new hire Josh Woerner P/T; per form F-19a form was at desk

Ms. Beaupry made a motion to hire Josh Woerner as P/T Police Officer per form

F-19a at a rate of $20.50/hour. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Utility Director: no questions

DPW Superintendent: no questions

Village Administrator: Water Street Bridge-we have selected a firm for the

project; CSX sidewalk project- need to coordinate flaggers/signals, right of way

permit is needed. Waterline loop- we have received the legal description and site

map for Americas Homeplace parcel, things are moving forward. Water Street

resurfacing-we have received estimate back from CT Consultants and will

submit to TMACOG for a grant.

-Drove around town for violations. Ms. Beaupry asked about trailers being parked

on the streets, RV’s, not hooked up to a truck or car-abandoned cars-impound lot

has a lot, anything is place to remove them? – look at our Ordinance. VA has

contacted the owner of the land on 18 and he would like to find someone to take

care of it.

-Zoning permits-63

Clerk: nothing First Readings:

Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-10

Resolution 15-2022

Third Readings: Resolution 12-2022

Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing

Mayor: nothing

VII. Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) nothing

Public Safety (Beaupry) nothing

Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review (Pelton) nothing

Public Works (Zeigler) Handed out example of Event Permit for members to look

over- talk about at COTW- Marysville has a good one, look it up

Public Utilities (Julien) Old tower will be down soon, new tower will be filled

after electrical inspection- inside was sprayed- look into parking in that area

Finance and Technology (Cook) nothing

VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Nothing

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-10 by number and title only for

its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2022-10 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND

PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND

SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD

COUNTY, OHIO

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 15-2022 by number and title only

for its second reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.

Resolution 15-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY

MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE

OF NORTH BALTIMORE.

X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 12-2022 by number and title only for

its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Resolution 12-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE

ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2)

SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND

THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE

RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED

$43,000.00.

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

XI. Other New Business

On October 10 th there will be a GOST meeting- three members will be in

attendance- Not our meeting. Not a Village event. Just a meeting.

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

XIII. Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 192,071.29. Second by Ms.

Hosmer. All approved.

XIV. Adjournment

Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 5:57 PM. Second by

Mr. Julien. All approved.

Approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor