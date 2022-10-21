Official Minutes from Village Council Meeting 10/4/2022

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
October 4, 2022
5:30 pm Meeting time
MINUTES
5:20p Prayer/Jennifer Miller
I. Pledge of Allegiance
Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of
Allegiance.
II. Roll Call:
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry-Here, Mr. Cook- Here, Ms. Hosmer-
Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. Approval of the Minutes:
Motion by Mr. Cook to approve the minutes of the September 20, 2022 meeting.
Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IV. Public Participation: none
V. Letters and Communications: none
VI. Administrative Reports:
Finance Officer: Bills, we are working on budgets; Ms. Zeigler asked about the
lawyer fee- wanted to know if that was typical, when is Isaac Wiles contract up?
EMS Chief: They are close to 900 runs this year already
Fire Chief: The lettering is on the new ladder truck
Police Chief: new hire Josh Woerner P/T; per form F-19a form was at desk
Ms. Beaupry made a motion to hire Josh Woerner as P/T Police Officer per form
F-19a at a rate of $20.50/hour. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.
Utility Director: no questions
DPW Superintendent: no questions
Village Administrator: Water Street Bridge-we have selected a firm for the
project; CSX sidewalk project- need to coordinate flaggers/signals, right of way
permit is needed. Waterline loop- we have received the legal description and site
map for Americas Homeplace parcel, things are moving forward. Water Street
resurfacing-we have received estimate back from CT Consultants and will
submit to TMACOG for a grant.
-Drove around town for violations. Ms. Beaupry asked about trailers being parked
on the streets, RV’s, not hooked up to a truck or car-abandoned cars-impound lot
has a lot, anything is place to remove them? – look at our Ordinance. VA has
contacted the owner of the land on 18 and he would like to find someone to take
care of it.
-Zoning permits-63
Clerk: nothing First Readings:
Second Readings: Ordinance 2022-10
Resolution 15-2022
Third Readings: Resolution 12-2022
Appointed Legal Counsel: nothing
Mayor: nothing
VII. Standing Committees:
Economic and Community Development (Hosmer) nothing
Public Safety (Beaupry) nothing
Personnel, Policy, and Ordinance Review (Pelton) nothing
Public Works (Zeigler) Handed out example of Event Permit for members to look
over- talk about at COTW- Marysville has a good one, look it up
Public Utilities (Julien) Old tower will be down soon, new tower will be filled
after electrical inspection- inside was sprayed- look into parking in that area
Finance and Technology (Cook) nothing
VIII. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
Nothing
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2022-10 by number and title only for
its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Ordinance 2022-10 read by number and title only by the mayor.
ORDINANCE 2022-10 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE POLICIES AND
PROCEDURES FOR THE PURCHASE AND PAYMENT FOR GOODS AND
SERVICES FOR THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD
COUNTY, OHIO
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 15-2022 by number and title only
for its second reading. Second by Ms. Beaupry.
Resolution 15-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 15-2022 CONTRACT TO FURNISH EMERGENCY
MANAGEMENT BETWEEN WOOD COUNTY, OHIO, AND THE VILLAGE
OF NORTH BALTIMORE.
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
Mr. Cook made a motion to read Resolution 12-2022 by number and title only for
its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.
Resolution 12-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 12 – 2022 A RESOLUTION GRANTING THE VILLAGE
ADMINISTRATOR THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE TWO (2)
SENTINEL AIQ ULTRASONIC ALGAE DEVICES FOR $19,500 EACH AND
THEIR ATTACHMENTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF THE VILLAGE
RESERVOIRS FROM MARYLAND BIOCHEMICAL, NOT TO EXCEED
$43,000.00.
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
XI. Other New Business
On October 10 th there will be a GOST meeting- three members will be in
attendance- Not our meeting. Not a Village event. Just a meeting.
XII. Other Old Business
Nothing
XIII. Payment of the Bills
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 192,071.29. Second by Ms.
Hosmer. All approved.
XIV. Adjournment
Mr. Cook made a motion to adjourn at 5:57 PM. Second by
Mr. Julien. All approved.
Approved __________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor