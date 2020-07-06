Official Minutes from Village Council Meetings.

Here are the latest Village Council meeting minutes received from the Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher :

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE COUNCIL MEETING May 5, 2020 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Matt Beegle-Here, Tim Engard -Here, Mike Julien- Here, Aaron Patterson-Here, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Here, Student Representative- Mali Combs-absent

Clerk Kathi Bucher- Present, Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman-Present

Motion to excuse Ms. Combs, made by Mr. Patterson. Second by Mr. Beegle. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion to approve the minutes from the April 14 meeting made by Mr. Patterson. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Motion to approve the minutes from the April 21 meeting made by Mr. Patterson. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.



IV. Public Participation:

None

Letters and Communications:

Mr. Patterson wanted to know if there had been any interest in the open council seat. There have been three. He was approached by Dino Woodruff who was questioning the Eagles water bill as it was very high. Running water upstairs.

Mr. Soltis curious about how we can support the restaurants in town/shut down the street and have an open restaurant. Are restaurants interested? Had a resident ask about the town lights, cars going way too fast down the street. Lights are owned by the Village, AEP and Hancock Wood. Maybe children signs posted. What about the street plan? Send out a copy of the plan so residents know. Mr. Julien suggested to do a five-year program.

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Webinar on utility software that is better and cheaper. Stimulus money has been received. One thousand dollars from our insurance company. Workers comp will be sending out reimbursements. The 200 Block funding has been identified. Sick leave act applies 80 extended hours for employees. Mr. Patterson was curious if there have been any issues with the water bills due to the COVID? A few aren’t paying, no late fee but most are paying. Maybe set something up for those who wish to donate and help can.

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief: everyone staying healthy

Police Chief:

Utility Director: follow up on the water bill; meeting tomorrow

DPW Superintendent: meeting tomorrow

Village Administrator: OPWC-Ord tonight on the agenda; NRG-Prebid meeting is scheduled for May 26; ED-property on Quarry looking at financial assistance; DRP-downtown installation of lights, arms etc. CSX- still nothing; OEPA-water compliant reports working with Dan; AEP- agreed manhole construction for 25 year- then pay. Quarry Road- who’s responsible?

Clerk: nothing; was asked to find out about meetings where council members can learn more on legislation. Mr. Kuhlman said there is a Lawyer one in November in Dublin. It is three days. Really good.

Appointed Legal counsel: nothing going on at this time

Mayor: Memorial Day has been cancelled. There will be something virtual. There was no Arbor Day as it was too wet. Gazebo and trees are being planned for the sewer department area. Upcoming meetings were discussed.

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Ms. Zeigler sat in on the software meeting. It is user friendly. Maybe have another meeting so others can take part in it. Mr. Soltis was asking once the roads are done the buildings are still the same. He knows of areas that have redone store fronts. Look into a grant, Chamber, owners and Village get involved.

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Street parking, remove the cars from the street, sweeping and plowing. Apartment residents are parking on Main Street.

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Add the unusual circumstances page to the from of the policy books. Put this on the next meetings agenda. All members go over this in small sections.

Public Works (Mr. Beegle)

Nothing. Mention of the 200 Block businesses having sidewalks done at the cost offered to the Village.

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Nothing

Finance and Technology (Ms. Engard)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-17 by number and title only for its first reading, suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-17 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 17 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH PETERMAN ASSOCIATES INC. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING DESIGN PLANNING, COST ESTIMATING, AND PERIODIC CONSTRUCTION OBSERVATION FOR A NEW UV DISINFECTION SYSTEM AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $20,760 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Amend wording to director.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt with amendment. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-18 for its first reading, suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-18 read by number and title only by mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 18 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ACCEPT THE BID SUBMITTAL FROM B&J CONCRETE AND CONSTRUCTION OF TOLEDO, OHIO AND TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE PURPOSE OF ROAD RECONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLING SIDEWALKS FOR THE 200 BLOCK OF NORTH MAIN STREET AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Beegle made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-07 by for its third reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Ordinance 2020-07 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 07 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE EDITION AND INCLUSION OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES AS PARTS OF THE VARIOUS COMPONENT CODES OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

Mr. Beegle made a motion to read Ordinance 2020-08 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-08 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 08 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE

ADMINISTRATOR TO ADVERTISE A REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS FROM QUALIFIED CONSULTANTS TO PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOCUSED ON WATER, WASTEWATER, ENVIRONMENTAL AND TRANSPORTATION RELATED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Other New Business

Tables

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills in the amount of $208,457.73. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn. All approved

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

COUNCIL MEETING, May 19 MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 6:15 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Matt Beegle- absent, Tim Engard -Here, Mike Julien- Here, Aaron Patterson-Here, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Here, ST REP- Mali Combs-absent

Clerk Kathi Bucher- Present, Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman-Present

Motion to excuse Mr. Beegle and Ms. Combs made by Ms. Zeigler. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to approve the minutes from May 5. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

IV. Public Participation:

COVID

Letters and Communications:

-Opening of the Park? Plan to open June 1.

-Memorial Day- churches to ring bells at 9; video to follow; put a candle on your porch for the day in remembrance of all Veterans.

-Water on Gillette- still an issue; low spot in his yard

-Text on dumping into the Rocky Ford- test to be done, July 1 they have someone coming in to check, allowed 4x’s per year to dump and we are within the EPA guidelines

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: Gas tax down; EMS billing down, runs are down; we are balanced. There will be a public hearing on June 23 at 6:15 for the JEDD. Regular meeting to follow. Money from this should be earmarked

COTW-raises, not done yet COVID hit

EMS Chief:

Fire Chief:

Police Chief: nothing

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator:

OPWC- preconstruction meeting- Columbia Gas is redoing lines around the 200 block. NRG-project has been extended. ECD- Mr. Dickerson will have a report in June. UV-onsite review and assessment has started. JEDD- Public meeting June 24. June 1 Mr Beegle is done, three interested candidates

Clerk: nothing

Appointed Legal counsel: billing hours down; be aware abuse reports are down, with no one out and about

Mayor: nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms Zeigler)

Nothing

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis)

Nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien)

Policy manuel-page to adopt on unusual circumstances

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Patterson. All approved.

Public Works (Mr. Beegle)

Nothing

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson)

Executive session at the end

Finance and Technology (Ms. Engard)

Nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion that Ordinance 2020-19 be read by number and title only for its first reading, suspended the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Ordinance 2020-19 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2020 – 19 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CT CONSULTANTS, INC. FOR THE PURPOSE OF PROVIDING CONSTRUCTION ADMINISTRATION AND RESIDENT PROJECT REPRESENTATION FOR THE NORTH MAIN STREET PHASE 2 RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY.

Mr. Patterson made the motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

None

Other New Business

Nothing

XII. Other Old Business

Nothing

Payment of the Bills

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to pay the bills in the sum of $133,441,21. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Motion to move into executive session by Mr. Patterson Second by Mr. Engard at 7:17pm. All approved.

Return to regular session at 7:27 pm.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn. All in favor- everyone

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk