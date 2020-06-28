Official Minutes from Village Council Special Meeting

Here are the Minutes from the special Village Council meeting held on June 2, 2020 for the purpose of appointing a new council member to fill the vacant seat.
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday June 2, 2020
6:15 PM
Minutes
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Tim Engard -Here, Mike Julien- Here, Aaron Patterson-Here, Mike Soltis- Here, Leisa Zeigler-Here
Clerk Kathi Bucher- Present, Legal Counsel-Joel Kuhlman-Present
III. Filling the vacancy of Council caused by the resignation of Matt Beegle
from Council effective 6-1-2020. The appointment is to fill the unexpired
term ending 12-31-2021. Three (3) citizens have expressed interest and met the
deadline for the application process. They are Bill Cook, Don Hendren, and Jim
Thompson.
- Nominations – Council Members may nominate one or all three of the candidates for the position.
Council Member __Patterson____________ nominates ____Bill Cooke___________ to fill
the vacancy. Second by _Soltis______.
Council Member ___Zeigler_____ nominates __Jim Thompson____ to fill
the vacancy. Second by _Julien_____.
Council Member ____________________ nominates _______________ to fill
the vacancy. Second by ____________.
- The Vote – The first candidate who receives a majority vote shall be selected to fill the position.
Candidate ___Bill Cook_______ Yes __3_______ No ___2____
Candidate __________________ Yes _________ No ________
Candidate __________________ Yes _________ No ________
IV. Oath of Office for Council Member _____Bill Cook______
V. Old Business
Mr. Patterson is requesting the topics of parks and cemeteries be added to this meeting.
Public Works- started to mow but there was a lot of water.
Mon/Tues- Park; Wed- Cemetery; mowing and weeding needs done, pile of bricks, stone finally moved, complaints on media- too wet! Mr. Julien mentioned that the old cemetery needs some attention, looked bad for Memorial Day. Headstones moved-contact the family. But into budget next year for maintaining headstones and footers.
COTW- have chiefs there for complaints
Parks- skate park and frisbee golf are open- Mayor’s decision to keep the Park closed. Powell’s is open. Leave up to the parent to decide. Water on at the Park. No water at the cemetery as there is a broken line they are working on finding.
Change hours at the Park?- dawn to dusk?
Mr. Patterson asked for his Ordinance book. It’s in the office. Also, to have a special meeting at COTW to open park.
VI. Adjournment
Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 7:31. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.