North Baltimore, Ohio

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, December 7,2021 5:30 PM

MINUTES

I. Pledge of Allegiance

Mayor Goldner called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Roll Call:

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, Mr. Engard- Here, Mr. Julien -Here, Mr. Patterson-Absent, Mr. Soltis- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Mr. Mr. Cook made a motion to excuse Mr. Patterson. Second by Mr. Engard.

All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes:

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to approve the minutes of the November 16th meeting. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

IV. Public Participation: None

Letters and Communications: What is going on with the motel by I75? Hopefully another elected official to help with this. Lighting issues Broadway/Insley- not in the limits.

Mr. Patterson arrived at 5:34 PM

Chamber having a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at 10:00 PM

Administrative Reports:

Finance Officer: talk on Ordinances

EMS Chief: New hire: Christopher Zeller

Mr. Julien made a motion to hire Christopher Zeller as PT EMT per form F-19a at $11.15/hr to start 12-7-21. Ms. Zeigler second. All approved.

Fire Chief:

Police Chief No Reports Due

Utility Director:

DPW Superintendent:

Village Administrator: no Administrator

Clerk: First readings: Ordinance 2021 – 29 Ordinance 2021-30

Second Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 23 Ordinance 2021-24 Ordinance 2021-25 Ordinance 2021-26 Ordinance 2021 – 27 Ordinance 2021-28 Resolution 28-2021 Resolution 31 -2021 Third Readings: Ordinance 2021-18 Ordinance 2021-20 Ordinance 2021-21 Ordinance 2021-22

Received a laptop to work with from the Village.

Appointed Legal Counsel: Nothing

Mayor: Nothing

Standing Committees:

Economic and Community Development (Ms. Zeigler)

Todd Dickerson’s contract

Three applications for VA

Special Meeting for zoning next week

Public Safety (Mr. Soltis) nothing

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Mr. Julien) nothing

-enforcement officers? In the budget?

Public Works (Mr. Cook) nothing

Public Utilities (Mr. Patterson) Ordinance tonight; third reading; AEP here-Property at New Maplewood, typo on the paper, F23 for NB not 22; brought a check tonight

UV-on hold, put in wrong, whose fault? Not ours, we already paid for it-need to make it right- get Mr.Zetts involved-brand new one.

Finance and Technology (Mr. Engard)-nothing

New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-29 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Mr. Engard second. All approved.

Ordinance 2021-29 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 29 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2019 FORD E450 TYPE 3 WHEELED COACH AMBULANCE FOR THE VILLAGE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Patterson made a motion to table Ordinance 2021-30. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-23 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-23 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 23 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE BY SEALED BID OF REAL ESTATE BELONGING TO THE VILLAGE IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. F23-310-350102010000 AND PARCEL NO. F23-310-350102009000 NO LONGER NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-24 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2021-24 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 24 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE LEASE OF 14.22 ACRES OF FARM REAL ESTATE OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE TO J&J STERLING FARMS

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-25 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Ordinance 2021-25 read by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2021 – 25 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS AND INCREASED ESTIMATED REVENUES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-26 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Julien.

Ordinance 2021-26 read by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2021-26 AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF FUNDS APPROPRIATED FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-27 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Ordinance 2021-27 read by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2021-27 AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING ANNUAL BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS FOR 2022

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-28 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-28 read by number and title only by the mayor

ORDINANCE 2021 – 28 AN ORDINANCE OF THE NORTH BALTIMORE VILLAGE COUNCIL AMENDING SECTION 181.03 IMPOSITION OF TAX; SECTION 181.04 EFFECTIVE DATE; AND SECTION 182.012 PURPOSES OF TAX; RATE, OF CHAPTER 181, INCOME TAX, OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, CHANGING THE RATE OF THE TAX LEVIED ON INCOME FROM 1% TO 1.5% EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 2021-28 by number and title only for its second reading. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 2021-28 read by number and title only by the mayor

RESOLUTION 28 – 2021 A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE WOOD COUNTY, OHIO BOARD OF ELECTIONS TO PLACE UPON THE BALLOT AT THE NEXT PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON MAY 3, 2022, THE QUESTION OF INCREASING THE RATE OF MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX FROM 1.0% TO 1.5% COMMENCING FOR THE TAX YEAR BEGINNING JANUARY 1, 2023 AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Resolution 31-2021 for its second reading by number and title only. Second by Mr. Engard.

Resolution 31-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 31 – 2021 A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

Mr. Patterson made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-18 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Ms. Zeigler.

Ordinance 2021-18 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021 -18 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER MTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER, AN EASEMENT

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Mr. Engard made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-20 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Patterson.

Ordinance 2021-20 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-20 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT GRANTING THE NORTHWESTERN WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT (NWWSD), AN EASEMENT

Mr. Engard made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-21 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Cook.

Ordinance 2021-21 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-21 AN ORDINACE CREATFNG AND APPROVING THE POSITION OF ROAD SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ms. Zeigler made the motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Cook. All approved.

Mr. Cook made a motion to read Ordinance 2021-22 by number and title only for its third reading. Second by Mr. Soltis.

Ordinance 2021-22 read by number and title only by the mayor.

ORDINANCE 2021-22 AN ORDINANCE CREATING AND APPROVING THE POSITION OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERGEANT WITH THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mr. Cook made a motion to adopt. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Other New Business-Swear in the new deputies/deputy’ at the next meeting of COTW.

XII. Other Old Business- nothing

Payment of the Bills

Mr. Patterson made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ 365,809.70. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Adjournment

Mr. Patterson made a motion to adjourn at 6:05 PM. Second by

Mr. Engard. All approved.

Approved __________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts __________________________

Village Solicitor Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

Provided by Village Clerk, Kathi Bucher