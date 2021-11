Official Summary of Legislation Passed by Village of NB

SUMMARY OF LEGISLATION PASSED

November 16 , 2021 MEETING

RESOLUTION 26 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ADOPTING A FIVE-YEAR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PROGRAM (CIP) INCLUDING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES IN PLANNING FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FISCAL YEARS 2022 – 2026.

RESOLUTION 27 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE THE RENEWAL OF VILLAGE PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE WITH THE PUBLIC ENTITIES POOL OF OHIO FOR THE 2021 – 2022 ANNIVERSARY CONTRIBUTION AT A COST NOT TO EXCEED $59,618

RESOLUTION 29 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE AND HENRY TOWNSHIP TO JOINTLY PROVIDE FOR MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND IMPROVEMENTS ON MITCHELL ROAD, BELMORE ROAD AND DEWEYVILLE ROAD AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

RESOLUTION 30 – 2021 A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, OHIO AND THE HENRY TOWNSHIP, OHIO BOARD OF TRUSTEES WITH REGARD TO EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

