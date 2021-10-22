Official Village Council Minutes

Here are the Village Council APPROVED Minutes from the October 12th special meeting:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Minutes
- Pledge of Allegiance
Led by the mayor
- Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis-Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson made by Mr. Soltis. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.
III. New Legislation
Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 25-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
Resolution 25-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.
RESOLUTION 25 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE
ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND
UTILITIES INC. TO IMPLEMENT STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS NEAR
THE INTERSECTION OF POE ROAD AND EAST WATER STREET AT A COST
NOT TO EXCEED $48,458.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Patterson arrived 5:34 PM
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.
- Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
Motion by Mr. Soltis at 5:35pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved
Approved
__________________________
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zets__________________________
Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor