North Baltimore, Ohio

October 22, 2021 6:10 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Rail Ad

Official Village Council Minutes

Here are the Village Council APPROVED Minutes from the October 12th special meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

  1. Pledge of Allegiance

Led by the mayor

 

  1. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis-Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Motion to excuse Mr.  Patterson made by Mr. Soltis.  Second by Mr. Julien.  All approved.

      III.      New Legislation

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 25-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 25-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

 

                  RESOLUTION 25 – 2021      A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE

                  ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND

                  UTILITIES INC. TO IMPLEMENT STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS NEAR

                  THE INTERSECTION OF POE ROAD AND EAST WATER STREET AT A COST

                  NOT TO EXCEED $48,458.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

 

            Mr. Patterson arrived 5:34 PM

 

                  Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

            

  1. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee     

                  of the Whole

                   Motion by Mr. Soltis at 5:35pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved  

Approved                                                

 

        __________________________

        Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

 

Brian Zets__________________________

Village Solicitor                                              

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website