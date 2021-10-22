Official Village Council Minutes

Here are the Village Council APPROVED Minutes from the October 12th special meeting:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

Pledge of Allegiance

Led by the mayor

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Mr. Cook-Here, – Here, Mr. Engard -Here, Mr. Julien-absent, Mr. Patterson- Absent, Mr. Soltis-Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

Motion to excuse Mr. Patterson made by Mr. Soltis. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved.

III. New Legislation

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 25-2021 by number and title only for its first reading and to suspend the second and third reading. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Resolution 25-2021 read by number and title only by the mayor.

RESOLUTION 25 – 2021 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE

ADMINISTRATOR TO EXECUTE A CONTRACT WITH UNDERGROUND

UTILITIES INC. TO IMPLEMENT STORM SEWER IMPROVEMENTS NEAR

THE INTERSECTION OF POE ROAD AND EAST WATER STREET AT A COST

NOT TO EXCEED $48,458.00 AND TO DECLARE AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Patterson arrived 5:34 PM

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt. Second by Mr. Engard. All approved.

Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

Motion by Mr. Soltis at 5:35pm. Second by Mr. Julien. All approved

Approved

__________________________

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zets__________________________

Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor