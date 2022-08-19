Official Village Minutes from the 8/9/22 Special Council Meeting

These are the official approved minutes of the North Baltimore Village Council from the Special Meeting held on August 9,2022:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
Minutes
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry- Here, Mr. Cook-Here, Ms. Hosmer- Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here
III. New Legislation
Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 11-2022 by number and title only to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Resolution 11-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.
Resolution 11-2022 A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
IV. Executive Session
To consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property per Revised Code 121.22 (g) (2).
Mr. Julien made a motion to move into executive session per ORC 121.22 (g)(2) at 5:34 pm. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.
Possible action concerning the purchase of property may follow the executive session.
Return to Special Meeting at 6:15 pm.
Motion by Ms. Zeigler to authorize Administrator to submit an offer to the North Baltimore Board of Education for the purchase of the old Football field at an amount not to exceed $120,000.00 from the Park fund with the intent of expanding the Village Park. Second by Ms. Beaupry. Five yes votes with Mr. Cook voting no. Motion passed.
V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee
of the Whole
Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn and move into COTW at 6:19 pm. Second by
Ms. Hosmer. All approved.
Approved,
Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk
Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor
Janet L. Goldner, Mayor