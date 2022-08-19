Official Village Minutes from the 8/9/22 Special Council Meeting

These are the official approved minutes of the North Baltimore Village Council from the Special Meeting held on August 9,2022:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

Minutes

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-Here, Ms. Beaupry- Here, Mr. Cook-Here, Ms. Hosmer- Here, Mr. Julien-Here, Mr. Pelton- Here, Ms. Zeigler-Here

III. New Legislation

Mr. Julien made a motion to read Resolution 11-2022 by number and title only to suspend the second and third readings. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Resolution 11-2022 read by number and title only by the mayor.

Resolution 11-2022 A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Mr. Julien made a motion to adopt as an emergency. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

IV. Executive Session

To consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property per Revised Code 121.22 (g) (2).

Mr. Julien made a motion to move into executive session per ORC 121.22 (g)(2) at 5:34 pm. Second by Ms. Zeigler. All approved.

Possible action concerning the purchase of property may follow the executive session.

Return to Special Meeting at 6:15 pm.

Motion by Ms. Zeigler to authorize Administrator to submit an offer to the North Baltimore Board of Education for the purchase of the old Football field at an amount not to exceed $120,000.00 from the Park fund with the intent of expanding the Village Park. Second by Ms. Beaupry. Five yes votes with Mr. Cook voting no. Motion passed.

V. Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee

of the Whole

Ms. Zeigler made a motion to adjourn and move into COTW at 6:19 pm. Second by

Ms. Hosmer. All approved.

Approved,

Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

Brian Zetts, Village Solicitor

Janet L. Goldner, Mayor