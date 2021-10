According to Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, North Baltimore’s population is 3369, based on data gathered during the 2020 Census.

This designates North Baltimore as a “village” according to a proclamation of status, required by the Ohio Revised Code , Section 703.06.

Mayor Janet Goldner shared this information at the special Village Council meeting held on Tuesday, September 26, 2021.

The remainder of the business from the meeting will be posted in the next few days.