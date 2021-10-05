OH SHARP II Grants to Support Humanities Projects





Last month, Ohio Humanities awarded $726,016 in funding to 55 organizations during the first round of the SHARP Grant program. Ohio’s public libraries, museums, historical societies, and other cultural organizations are the cornerstones of many of our communities. With continued support from Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) program, we will continue to provide critical support to these local organizations.



OH SHARP II Grants will support humanities projects intended to help communities across Ohio recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofit or governmental organizations that sponsor humanities programming even if their mission extends beyond the humanities.



Ohio Humanities will also continue to accept requests for COVID relief operating support from organizations with humanities-based missions.



SHARP II applications will be accessible on from October 1 through October 15.



To learn more about the SHARP grant program guidelines, and for more information about Ohio Humanities’ grant opportunities, please



Additionally, in June 2021, Ohio Humanities received a $1 million appropriation from the Ohio General Assembly to distribute relief funds to organizations who experienced financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to learn more about these funds, please contact our staff at We’re excited to announce a second round of emergency relief grants for public humanities programs in Ohio that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.Last month, Ohio Humanities awarded $726,016 in funding to 55 organizations during the first round of the SHARP Grant program. Ohio’s public libraries, museums, historical societies, and other cultural organizations are the cornerstones of many of our communities. With continued support from Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the National Endowment for the Humanities’ Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) program, we will continue to provide critical support to these local organizations.OH SHARP II Grants will support humanities projects intended to help communities across Ohio recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible organizations include nonprofit or governmental organizations that sponsor humanities programming even if their mission extends beyond the humanities.Ohio Humanities will also continue to accept requests for COVID relief operating support from organizations with humanities-based missions.SHARP II applications will be accessible on from October 1 through October 15.To learn more about the SHARP grant program guidelines, and for more information about Ohio Humanities’ grant opportunities, please visit our website . For assistance navigating the application process, please contact us Additionally, in June 2021, Ohio Humanities received a $1 million appropriation from the Ohio General Assembly to distribute relief funds to organizations who experienced financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to learn more about these funds, please contact our staff at grants@ ohiohumanities.org or 614-461-7802.