PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
What: Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee Meeting
When: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.
Where: TEAMS Live Event Meeting. Below is the link to access the meeting.
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/
Who: The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee
Agenda topics include:
The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Attorney General’s Office – BCI, Missing Persons Unit, State Emergency Communications Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Ohio Association of Broadcasters, a victim’s advocate, a community member and a representative from a local/regional AMBER plan. Please direct any questions to Lydia Frey at lfrey@dps.ohio.gov.