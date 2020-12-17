OHIO APPROVES NEW MOBILE PLATFORM THAT ALLOWS PRO SPORTS TO BECOME A STOCK MARKET

Jock MKT allows users to buy and sell virtual shares of NFL, NBA and PGA Tour athletes for real money in real time

(COLUMBUS, Dec. 15, 2020) – Backed by many of the giants of the sports betting industry and inspired by a traditional stock exchange, Jock MKT (Jock Market) is officially approved in Columbus. The new mobile platform allows users to buy and sell virtual shares of NFL, NBA and PGA Tour athletes in real time during every second of every game for real money. Jock MKT recently announced the National Basketball Association’s 72-game regular season will be part of the platform starting Dec. 22. Jock MKT is now available via iOS and Android for adults 18 and over and physically located in approved states.

As an example of Jock MKT’s investing power, if a user invested $10 in shares of Dustin Johnson at the WGC–FedEx St. Jude tournament in August and reinvested the compounded winnings at his next eight tournaments, he or she would have netted over $13,000 after his Masters’ victory.

Jock MKT’s main differentiator is their cash market format. Users can join at any time and for any dollar amount. They can buy and sell shares of NFL, NBA and PGA Tour athletes in real time, cash out early by selling to another user in-game or hold to the end and receive fixed Jock MKT payouts tied to final player rankings and overall fantasy scoring. As of Dec. 14, Jock MKT has processed over $2 million dollars in orders of shares.

Jock MKT was co-founded by Tyler Carlin, a 2013 graduate of MIT’s Sloan School of Management. The platform raised its first round of funding led by Will Ventures. Will Ventures’ Founding Partner and Managing Director is Isaiah Kacyvenski, a retired eight-year NFL veteran with a Harvard MBA. Accomplice founding partner Ryan Moore, an early investor and current board member of DraftKings, is also a stakeholder in Jock MKT.

“There’s been surprisingly little innovation in the daily fantasy sports space over the last 8 years,” said Kacyvenski. “As a former player, I see how much data has improved over that time, and how networks are incorporating more of that information into their live broadcasts. I love the Jock MKT team, and I think there’s huge potential to translate this growing national appetite for real-time info into a more engaging, and unique in-game fantasy offering.”

Additional investors include: Brandon Adams, poker and daily fantasy sports pro, and former Economics teaching fellow at Harvard; Alumni Ventures Group, investment network for MIT and Harvard alumni; Tim McSweeney, local Boston angel; as well as other strategic investors from the finance and gaming industries.

About Jock MKT

Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2020, Jock MKT (JockMKT.com) is a fantasy gaming platform where users can make real money – every minute, every second, of every game. Inspired by a traditional stock exchange, Jock MKT allows users to buy and sell shares of athletes in real time. Jock MKT was co-founded by Tyler Carlin and investors include Isaiah Kacyvenski, Ryan Moore, Brandon Adams and Alumni Ventures Group. Available in the U.S. in 34 states, Jock MKT offers gaming options for events tied to the NFL, NBA and PGA Tour.