QUOTES “This significant investment comes at an urgent time to ensure the resilience of Ohio’s arts and cultural organizations. On behalf of the Ohio Arts Council, I deeply thank Governor Mike DeWine, House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Larry Obhof, and legislators of the Ohio General Assembly.” – Ginger Warner, chair of the Ohio Arts Council



“The arts make us stronger. They are crucial to educating our children for the 21st century workforce, improving our quality of life especially in difficult times, and helping our communities restore their vitality. I am grateful that our elected leaders recognize the merit of providing relief for one of the hardest hit economic sectors.” – Jim Dicke II, vice-chair of the Ohio Arts Council



“Sound stewardship of tax dollars is critical to maintaining Ohioans’ broad support for public funding for the arts. This investment is essential to sustaining to the performing and cultural arts in Ohio, and the OAC stands ready and able to play a role in helping our state to recover from COVID-19.” – Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council