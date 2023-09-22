Ohio: Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday



COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s sportsmen and women will join millions of others nationwide in celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.



This year will be the 51st celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day, which was launched in 1972 by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. It is celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September each year. In recognition of the significance of hunting and fishing to many Ohioans, Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted signed a proclamation for the day.



“Hunting and fishing are treasured traditions for many Ohio families,” ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “National Hunting and Fishing Day is an annual reminder of the incredible wildlife resources and opportunities available to Ohioans, and a chance to reflect on the contributions to conservation made by every sportsman and woman.”





Nationwide, sales from hunting licenses and fishing licenses, as well as excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and fishing equipment through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration programs, have contributed billions of dollars to wildlife conservation. These funds help the states purchase and manage public lands which provide wildlife with habitat and hunters and anglers with places to recreate.



In the past year, hunters, anglers, and other conservationists have made possible land acquisitions that increase public access, such as the expansion of Woodland Trails Wildlife Area. Ohioans have also provided funding for new and upgraded facilities for hunters and anglers, such as the renovated Magee Marsh Visitor Center and three new fish cleaning stations along Lake Erie at the Avon, Huron, and Mazurik boat accesses.





Ohioans have many options to get outside on National Hunting and Fishing Day and during the coming weeks. Hunting seasons are open now for squirrel and dove. The fall is also a fantastic time to fish for Lake Erie walleye, as well as saugeye, bass, catfish, and panfish in one of Ohio’s many lakes or reservoirs. The statewide white-tailed deer hunting season opens Saturday, Sept. 30, and next weekend also marks the youth and military waterfowl season. Check the latest Hunting Regulations or Fishing Regulations before you go and be sure you have the necessary licenses and permits to responsibly enjoy Ohio’s outdoors.



The Division of Wildlife is responsible for conserving and improving fish and wildlife resources in the Buckeye State. Follow the Division of Wildlife on Instagram and Facebook for news stories, wildlife photography, outdoor recreation ideas, local wildlife information, and more. Visit wildohio.gov to find locations to hunt, fish, trap, and view wildlife.





Visit nhfday.org to find out more information about National Hunting and Fishing Day, including hunting and fishing resources, how to get started, locations for recreation, and more.



The Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration programs dedicate permanent funding to state fish and wildlife agencies through federal excise taxes on hunting, fishing, and shooting equipment. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annually administers these funds that the Division of Wildlife uses to acquire land, restore habitat, expand opportunities for sportsmen and sportswomen, conduct fish and wildlife research, and provide aquatic and hunter education.





The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.