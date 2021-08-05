Ohio Chamber of Commerce PAC hits record breaking fundraising number

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Ohio Chamber President & CEO Steve Stivers today announced The Ohio Chamber of Commerce PAC (OCCPAC) smashed all of its previous fundraising records with the filing of its most recent report. OCCPAC raised over $100,000 in the first half of 2021 – more than three times the total amount the PAC had ever raised before in one year. With a cash-on-hand balance of $170,000, The Ohio Chamber PAC has more than doubled the PAC’s total average spent in an entire election cycle in the past.

“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is committed to making Ohio the number one state in the country to do business and this record-breaking fundraising period will go a long way to doing just that,” Stivers said. “By increasing our political involvement, The Ohio Chamber of Commerce will be able to better support and fight for pro-business elected officials across the state.”

Today’s announcement comes just two months after Stivers started in his new role as chamber president, where he has prioritized the mission to grow the organization’s impact and voice with key decision makers across Ohio.

“Supporting our pro-business elected officials and candidates is an important part of our mission to make sure that the concerns of our job creators, both small and large, are heard in Columbus. I am excited to continue our efforts to make Ohio the best place to live and work in the nation.”

As the state’s leading business advocate and resource, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce aggressively champions free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans. With members ranging from small businesses to international companies, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce represents Ohio’s business voice. The Ohio Chamber is led by a volunteer board of directors that consists of 66 business leaders from across the state.