Ohio Clean Marinas Program Honors Leaders in Environmental Stewardship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Clean Marinas team, consisting of a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, honored several marinas and partners at the 8th annual Ohio Marina Conference on Thursday, Feb. 29, at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge and Convention Center. The event drew over 100 industry professionals and stakeholders who convened to explore innovative strategies for sustainable marina operations and environmental stewardship.







“We are incredibly proud to honor these deserving recipients for their unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable business practices,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Their dedication sets a shining example for the entire industry and underscores the importance of collective action in safeguarding our waterways for future generations.”



Dedicated to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the conference featured an array of distinguished speakers and panel discussions covering critical topics such as the detection of harmful algal blooms, prevention of aquatic invasive species, carbon monoxide safety measures, and effective marketing strategies for sustainable businesses.



In the afternoon sessions, attendees engaged in insightful discussions on marine debris management, recycling initiatives, and explored available grants and technical assistance tailored to the marina industry.



Highlighting the commitment and outstanding achievements of marinas and partners in advancing environmental sustainability, the Ohio Clean Marinas Program proudly recognized several deserving recipients through its awards program.



Atwood Lake Boats was selected as the Marina of the Year for their exceptional dedication to boat shrink wrap recycling with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District. Ohio River Way was acknowledged as the Partner of the Year for their invaluable support in expanding the Clean Marinas program to southern Ohio, fostering environmental stewardship along the Ohio River.



The following list of marinas and partners were also recognized as newly certified marinas:



Platinum Level – Atwood Lake Boats West Marina and Atwood Lake Boats East Marina;



Gold Level – Clendening Marina; and



Base Level – Oasis Marina at North Coast Harbor, The Boathouse at Stroud’s Run, Superior Marine Group, and Tappan Marina.



Additionally, the following list of marinas and partners were recertified:



Gold Level – Buck Creek State Park Marina



Base Level – Fairport Harbor Rod and Reel Association, Battery Park Marina, Oasis Marina at Port Lorain, and SkipperBud’s Marina Del Isle.



The Ohio Clean Marinas Program is a collaborative effort between the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, the ODNR Office of Coastal Management, and the Ohio Sea Grant College Program designed to encourage marinas and boaters to use simple, innovative solutions to keep Ohio’s coastal and inland waterway resources clean. The program assists in protecting clean water and fresh air for generations of boaters to come.



Ohio Sea Grant is supported by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) School of Environment and Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension, and NOAA Sea Grant, a network of 34 Sea Grant programs nationwide dedicated to the protection and sustainable use of marine and Great Lakes resources. The Ohio State University Stone Laboratory is Ohio State’s island campus on Lake Erie and is the research, education, and outreach facility of Ohio Sea Grant and part of the CFAES School of Environment and Natural Resources.



The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways.



In 2024, join ODNR as we celebrate 75 years of protecting Ohio’s natural resources and providing outstanding and award-winning recreational opportunities.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.