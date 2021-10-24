Ohio Department of Aging awards $5.3 million in relief funds

Coronavirus relief funds help offset additional costs of senior services during pandemic

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging this week awarded more than $5.3 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to 53 senior centers and 22 adult day services providers to support nutrition services, including home-delivered and congregate meals. The funds are intended to assist with the safe re-opening and operation of meal programs, including costs associated with COVID-19 cleaning and sanitation supplies, personal protective equipment, emergency preparedness procedures and protocols, preparation supplies, technology solutions, and other expenses.

“At the same time that the pandemic caused booming demand for nutrition services for older adults, providers found their capacity to provide them decreased and the cost of services increased,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “Yet, many senior centers and adult day services providers persevered to meet the needs of older adults in their communities. We thank them for their dedication, and we continue to seek ways to support these vital services and providers.”

The department solicited applications for coronavirus relief funding during September. The funds were awarded to the State of Ohio as federal financial assistance. All adult day services providers and senior centers were eligible to apply. The 75 awardees serve older adults in 42 Ohio counties.

The Ohio Office of Budget and Management will begin making the relief payments to approved providers this month. The funding is a continuation of state efforts to support Ohio’s aging services by offsetting some of the costs related to safely providing services while following current CDC and Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

To learn about available nutrition programs for yourself or an older loved one, contact your area agency on aging. Call 1-866-243-5678 to be connected to the agency serving your community or visit www.aging.ohio.gov/findservices to look up local contacts.

View senior centers and adult day services providers receiving grants.

