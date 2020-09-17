Ohio Department of Aging challenges Ohioans to take 10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging has a friendly challenge for all older Ohioans: take 10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls during Fall Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 21-25, 2020.

“One in four Ohioans over age 65 will fall this year. That fall can have long-ranging impacts on the individual as well as their family and community,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “There are simple things all Ohioans can do right now to decrease their risk of a life-changing fall.”

10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls is part of the department’s STEADY U Ohio falls prevention initiative. The week-long campaign pairs five free, daily, online learning opportunities with five personal action steps to promote different aspects of falls prevention. Each day, participants will learn about a unique topic from falls prevention and other experts. Then, they will be provided with a checklist, planning template, or other activity to apply the information to their daily lives.

Individuals can learn more, register for online learning opportunities, and download related personal action items on the STEADY U Ohio web page.

The 10 BIG Steps to Prevent Falls:

Monday, Sept. 21: Know your falls risk factors

Step 1: Learn about the factors that increase your risk of falling and steps to reduce your risk.

Step 2: Complete a falls-risk self-assessment and discuss the results with your family and care providers.

Tuesday, Sept. 22: Exercises to reduce your falls risk

Step 3: Learn about exercises and other physical activity that can reduce your risk of falling.

Step 4: Create a personal exercise plan and try a new exercise.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: Fall-proof your home

Step 5: Learn how to identify and remove falls risks in and around your home.

Step 6: Complete a home hazard walk-through and checklist.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Eat well to prevent falls

Step 7: Learn how a healthy diet can help lower your risk of falling.

Step 8: Create a meal plan to prevent falls.

Friday, Sept. 25: Talk with your health care providers

Step 9: Learn how to talk to your doctor and other health care providers about falls.

Step 10: Complete a medication inventory and discuss it with your health care provider or pharmacist.

Since September 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U Ohio initiative has helped older adults, families, caregivers, professionals, and community leaders understand and recognize age-related factors that increase the risk of falling and fall-related complications. Individuals and organizations can find falls prevention information and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.