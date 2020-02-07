Ohio Dept. of Ed. 2020 Summer Food Service Program Guidelines

Ohio Department of Education Announces

2020 Summer Food Service Program

The Ohio Department of Education announced it is seeking local nonprofit agencies to participate as sponsors or meal sites for the 2020 Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that children ages 1-18 continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer break from school, when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs may participate through age 21.

Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursement to cover the costs of providing nutritious meals and snacks to children in eligible areas. In Ohio, participating schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries, low-income housing complexes and more have served as sponsors and meal sites through the Summer Food Service Program. Nonprofit organizations offering summer activities for children living in low-income areas also are encouraged to apply to participate.

“Ohio’s strategic plan for education emphasizes the importance of meeting the needs of the whole child,” said Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction. “Having access to regular, nutritious meals is a basic need that doesn’t go away for our students just because school is not in session over the summer. This program is designed to let students spend their summers playing, growing and exploring instead of worrying about where their next meals are coming from.”

Since 2014, Ohio has increased program participation by more than 10 percent. Despite this growth, the program needs more sponsors to reach all Ohio students who are in need.

Organizations interested in participating as a sponsor must be:

A public or nonprofit private school;

A public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

A unit of local, municipal, county or state government;

A public or nonprofit college or university; or

A private nonprofit organization.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Ohio Department of Education.

Any organization interested in becoming a sponsor or site for the 2020 program should complete the potential sponsor survey.