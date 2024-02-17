Ohio Disposable Income Below National Average

Many factors—like the local cost of living and interest rates—can affect an individual’s disposable income, and residents in certain parts of the country fare better than others. To identify the U.S. states where residents have the most and least disposable income, researchers calculated the average after-tax income in each state, adjusted it for the cost of living, and then ranked states accordingly.

These are the main takeaways from the report, highlighting some key stats for Ohio:

In the past decade, Americans’ opinions around affordability have changed dramatically . In 2013, more than two-thirds of Americans estimated they could support a family of four with an annual household income of $75,000 or less . 10 years later, less than half of Americans agree.

to comfortably raise a family of four. In Ohio, residents are left with $55,369 after taxes on average (and after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living).

after taxes on average (and after adjusting for the state’s below-average cost of living). Nationally, Americans average $56,062 of disposable income each year.

of disposable income each year. Overall, Ohio residents have less disposable income than average.

Location Rank After-tax income per capita (adjusted) After-tax income per capita Before-tax income per capita Personal taxes paid per capita Cost of living (compared to average) Ohio 21 $55,369 $50,635 $57,777 $7,142 -8.6% United States – $56,062 $56,062 $65,470 $9,408 N/A

Here is a link to the complete results of the analysis, with data on all 50 U.S. states. Here is the original report: https://captainexperiences. com/blog/states-with-least- disposable-income