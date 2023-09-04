Ohio Economic Development Proposal: Sheetz Distribution Center May Be Coming to Findlay

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted last week announced the approval of assistance for four projects set to create 943 new jobs and retain 160 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $58 million in new payroll and spur more than $175 million in investments across Ohio.

Sheetz Distribution Services, LLC (Hancock County) expects to create 750 full-time positions, generating $43.5 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the construction of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Findlay. The Sheetz distribution center will serve its Midwest locations with food production and distribution. The company operates more than 685 stores in six states, including Ohio. The TCA approved a 1.996%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Haydon Corporation (Summit County) expects to create 105 full-time positions, generating $6.6 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new location in the city of Stow. Haydon manufactures framing and baseboards systems such as metal framing, rooftop support and baseboard heating and provides services to a variety of industries including electrical, mechanical, HVAC, and commercial construction. The TCA approved a 1.514%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Employers Health Purchasing Corporation (Stark County) expects to create 23 full-time positions, generating $2.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.3 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Canton. Employers Health is a mid-tier group purchasing company with a diverse portfolio including manufacturers, professional service, education and health care firms, utilities, and union organizations. The TCA approved a 1.696%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.